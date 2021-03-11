Is the song 'Josslyn' about YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul?

'Josslyn' song was released in February 2020 by American singer and songwriter, Olivia O'Brien. The popular track has amassed more than six million views on YouTube, which was also included in O'Brien's EP called 'The Results of My Poor Judgement'.

The content of the song largely revolves around O'Brien's experience with a person who cheated on her. The track quickly gained traction among youngsters in the United States, and subsequently became a huge hit on the TikTok app.

Shortly after the release of the song, fans were left puzzled as to who O'Brien was talking about. Many assumed that the 21-year-old singer subliminally directed the song at YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. However, contrary to what many fans believe, there is not enough evidence to suggest that Paul inspired O'Brien to write Josslyn.

Logan Paul and Olivia O'Brien were loosely dating each other before they parted ways, according to several users on Lipstick Alley thread. Apparently, the duo never opened up on their relationship status, and the YouTuber eventually started dating a model named Jocelyn Chew. This may have been why O'Brien came up with the title 'Josslyn'.

However, there is not enough credence to this fan theory. It is worthwhile to note that neither Paul or O'Brien have directly commented on their "secret" relationship.

"When I released it (the song), everyone's like who's that? Who's Josslyn? F**k Josslyn. That perpetuates the stereotype or the idea that we should hate the girl that cheats on you with. The song isn't about her at all," clarified O'Brien during her appearance on Zach Sang Show Clips.

