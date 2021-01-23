Floyd Mayweather - Logan Paul boxing match rescheduled according to reports

Boxing enthusiasts who were looking forward to Floyd Mayweather's fight against YouTuber Logan Paul might have to wait a little more.

According to Paul's coach, Kelvin Moore, the fight has now apparently been rescheduled to a later date. Moore took to Twitter to announce the same, before eventually deleting the post, according to bloodyelbow.com. Mayweather and Paul were originally meant to share the boxing ring on 20 February 2021.

Logan Paul was clamoring for a fight against Mayweather for months, before 'Money' finally agreed to lock horns with the 25-year-old YouTuber. In December 2020, Mayweather posted a photo to his Instagram account, revealing that he will fight Paul on 20 February in an exhibition match.

Donagh Corby, an Irish journalist, later posted on Twitter that the fight has been rescheduled.

BREAKING: Per Coach Kelvin Moore, the @FloydMayweather and @LoganPaul bout has been rescheduled. I've contacted @fanmio for comment. More to come on @MMAisland — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) January 22, 2021

When will Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul fight?

Although the exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul could be postponed, the new date has not been revealed yet. The two were expected to fight on 20 February on a PPV with Fanmio being the official broadcaster of the event. It is not yet clear why the fight could be rescheduled.

Logan Paul has only fought once professionally, against fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019. 'Maverick' first faced the British YouTuber in a white-collar amateur boxing match in 2018 which resulted in a draw. In their second outing, it was KSI who emerged victorious via split decision.

On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather, arguably the best boxer of his generation, has been in 50 professional fights, with the latest one being against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017.

He then fought Tenshin Nasukawa, a kickboxer, in 2018 in an exhibition match. Mayweather won the fight via first-round TKO. Following the bout, Mayweather stated that he intends to stay retired and clarified that he is only competing in exhibition matches just to provide some entertainment to his fans. Boxing fans now will have to wait it out for Mayweather's return to the boxing ring against Logan Paul.