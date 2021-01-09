When is the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight?

The Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight is scheduled to take place on February 20th, 2021.

The fight between YouTube megastar Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. will be an exhibition boxing match. This fight won't affect their professional boxing record.

However, despite being booked as an exhibition match, it has captivated combat sports fans as well as pop culture followers in general. Many believe that in spite of Logan Paul being a beginner in the realm of boxing, his youth and size advantage could play a huge role in a potential upset win over Floyd Mayweather.

Well before this fight was booked, both Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather had taken multiple jibes at one another. Their war of words is said to have played a significant role in gradually building fan-interest in this fight.

Logan and Paul and Floyd Mayweather are entertainers at their core

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are true entertainers. Paul is one of the most successful and famous YouTube superstars and internet personalities in the world today. He rose to fame courtesy of his videos on the Vine social media platform, and after it ceased to exist, Paul replicated his success on YouTube.

Going by the moniker of Maverick, which was also the name of his famous pet parrot who passed away in 2019, Paul has garnered widespread praise for consistently providing some of the most entertaining content on the internet.

His content spans a wide variety of entertainment genres. From stunts to comedy skits, podcasts, pranks, serious conversations, combat sports contests, travel vlogs, and much more, Paul and his team are known to do it all.

On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining fighters of all time. While Money was heavily criticized for not being as aggressive in the latter stages of his career, his trash-talking skills and entertaining fight-promotion tactics have drawn millions of fans to tune in to watch his fights.

Floyd Mayweather is one of the best orators not only in sports but in all of entertainment. He is a true master at the art of providing fans an excellent blend of sports and entertainment.

Logan Paul has only one professional boxing bout under his belt which was a controversial split decision loss back in 2019, whereas Floyd Mayweather is 50-0 as a pro boxer. Nevertheless, considering the global popularity both fighters enjoy, it isn’t surprising that combat sports fans (and even people who usually don’t follow fighting!) are excitedly awaiting this fight.

Perhaps Logan Paul could pull off the upset if he uses THIS foolproof strategy!