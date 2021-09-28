Who was Jean Hale married to? All about her ex-husband Dabney Coleman as 'Batman' star dies at 82

On September 27, actress Jean Hale's family announced that she passed away from natural causes on August 3. The Salt Lake City, Utah's native died at the age of 82 at her Santa Monica residence.

Jean Hale is best known for her role as an accomplice to DC's version of the Mad Hatter (played by David Wayne) in the 1960's Batman TV series starring Adam West. In the series, Jean Hale portrayed Polly in two episodes that aired in 1967. Jean also starred in 1967's In Like Flint as Lisa.

Jean Hale (aka Carol Jane Hale) was married to Emmy-winning television actor Dabney Coleman from 1961 to 1984. The former couple had three children - Quincy Coleman, Randy Coleman, and Kelly Johns.

Who was Jean Hale's ex-husband Dabney Coleman?

Dabney Coleman hailed from Austin, Texas, and was born on 3 January 1932. The actor is best known for her roles in films like 1974's The Towering Inferno, 1998's Tom Hanks starrer You've Got Mail, and more.

Coleman's television appearances included lead roles like Buffalo Bill (1983-1984) and Burton Fallin in The Guardian (2001–2004). The 89-year old is also known for voicing Principal Peter Prickly in Disney's hit animated show, Recess (1997–2001).

Dabney Coleman's early life and foray into acting

The octogenarian studied law at the University of Texas. In 1953, Coleman was in the US Army and was posted in Europe. However, the exact duration of his tenure is not publicly known.

In 1958, Dabney Coleman focused on acting when he joined the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater in New York City, where he trained under actor and acting coach Sanford Meisner. Two years later, he left the acting school. Dabney and Jean Hale met each other here.

The actor's first credited role, according to IMDb, was in the TV series Naked City in 1961. A year later, Dabney portrayed Junkie/John Mitchell in the series Armstrong Circle Theatre. For the next few years, he appeared in a few one-time roles in TV series before appearing in two episodes of The Alfred Hitchcock Hour in 1963 and 1964. Dabney Coleman's second wife, Jean Hale, also appeared on two different episodes of the show.

Dabney Coleman was nominated for a Primetime Emmy four times and won the award in 1987 for playing the supporting role of Martin Costigan in Sworn to Silence. He also won a Golden Globe in 1988's "Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical" category for The Slap Maxwell Story (1987).

The Texas native is known for playing arrogant, authoritative roles. He was also an avid tennis player. Coleman competed in several celebrity matches and tournaments. His most recent on-screen appearance was in 2019, in an episode of Yellowstone.

