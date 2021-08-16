The Batman's supposed PG-13 rating sparks debate online, alongside news of merch, prequel novel and more

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson in the role of Gotham's caped crusader in the standalone film slated for release in March 2022. The movie is directed by Matt Reeves and will feature Paul Dano's Riddler as the main antagonist and Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot (AKA The Penguin).

Other cast members include Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle/ Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred) and Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon). The Batman will not be set in the DCEU.

On August 15, Penguin Random House listed The Batman: The Deluxe Junior Novel-Special Edition (The Batman). According to the publisher's description, the novel will be a prequel to Matt Reeve's feature film, and will be released in February 2022.

Looks like merchandise for #TheBatman 🦇 is really starting to kick off close to DC Fandome 2. First some new The Batman figures from Spinmaster and now a Junior prequel novel.



Yup, the Batman is PG-13 pic.twitter.com/63pE7UjYUs — VENGEANCE🦇 (@Bat_Source) August 15, 2021

Recently, leaked product images of the batmobile from the movie also made rounds on the internet, further boosting the hype.

Here's how the fans reacted to The Batman potentially being rated PG-13:

News of the prequel comic being a 'junior' novel sparked debate amongst fans about the film potentially being rated PG. However, most fans are quite accepting of the film potentially being rated PG-13.

r rating or not, the batman is still going to be fucking incredible.



if you have any doubts about it, just watch the trailer again ! 💅 pic.twitter.com/eIyc0WcWwH — dimitri ³³³ / TIM DRAKE IS BI (@dianaTHEEprince) August 15, 2021

There's no question that a PG-13 Batman can still be dark & gritty, but I feel we've already seen a lot of what a PG-13 Batman has to offer. Great or otherwise.

It'd be nice to see The Batman go for an R rating, push new limits that haven't quite been explored yet in film. pic.twitter.com/J33DO71yyv — John Plocar (DuHouse) (@PlocarArts) August 16, 2021

The PG-13 rating for The Batman isn’t so bad.



Reeves’ Cloverfield was PG-13 and still had a lot of really dark moments.



It also means it’s likely going to do a lot better at the Box Office than it would have if it were rated R. — 𝕯iana. (@HailMother) August 15, 2021

I really want to know what Matt Reeves’ ideal rating was for The Batman



…because it just doesn’t feel like a PG13 film. pic.twitter.com/2mdKuywJF1 — Croc (@Croc_Block) August 16, 2021

Really wanted The Batman to be rated R but yeah I don't think it's happening and it's fine. Matt Reeves has a vision and he's proven from time to time that he can tell dark moving stories within the pg 13 rating. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/Dv00sOccyf — Ranvir (@Beetsnbear) August 16, 2021

I think the PG-13 rating for #TheBatman is a good thing ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — Kasey Isn’t Funny ❓0 ❓❓ (@RawbertBeef) August 16, 2021

Well, it still doesn't mean it COULD be rated R. Yes, pushing the rating criteria to its limits is Reeve's filmmaking style, but considering The Batman is also getting inspiration from David Fincher thrillers like Se7en, an R-rated film, from the trailer, it's still possible. — Noah Stickley (@StickleyNoah) August 16, 2021

Anyone who thinks The Batman won’t be dark enough because of the PG 13 rating clearly has not watched War of the Planet of the Apes — Mandotory (@_Mandotory_) August 16, 2021

R ratings are for language and gratuitous violence. Reeves can make a compelling film without making it R. We don't need to see heads exploding or hear excessive use of the F word to enjoy a well-crafted movie that engages on an emotional level, which is what #TheBatman will do. — Pattinson360 🌊 🦇 (@RPat360) August 15, 2021

Why PG-13 rating for The Batman is not bad news:

While the R vs. PG-Rating debate for the upcoming Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is justified, The Batman was never slated for an R-rating. In most of its comic book arc, Batman (Bruce Wayne) is portrayed as a stoic and morally upright man with a rule of not killing.

While DCEU's Batman (portrayed by Ben Affleck) was set up as the version of the caped crusader who kills if necessary, Pattinson's Batman will likely not.

This is plausible, as Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne was reported to have been the caped crusader for 20 years prior to Superman's emergence. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson's Bruce is reportedly in his second year as Batman in the titular film.

Furthermore, Matt Reeves' The Batman is expected to be right on the edge of PG-13 limitations with violence and gore in their portrayal of the story. Reeves, as a director, has prior experience with utilizing most of the limitations of the PG-13 rating with films like Cloverfield (2008) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).

"The Batman" Junior Novel:

The Batman: The Deluxe Junior Novel-Special Edition is expected to give some backstory about Bruce's journey donning the Batman mantle. Further, it will also explore his first year as the caped-crusader. The prequel comic/graphic novel is also expected to briefly introduce the Falcone crime family and establish Batman's interactions with Jim Gordon.

