The Batman's supposed PG-13 rating sparks debate online, alongside news of merch, prequel novel and more

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson in the role of Gotham's caped crusader in the standalone film slated for release in March 2022. The movie is directed by Matt Reeves and will feature Paul Dano's Riddler as the main antagonist and Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot (AKA The Penguin).
Other cast members include Zoe Kravitz (Selina Kyle/ Catwoman), Andy Serkis (Alfred) and Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon). The Batman will not be set in the DCEU.
On August 15, Penguin Random House listed The Batman: The Deluxe Junior Novel-Special Edition (The Batman). According to the publisher's description, the novel will be a prequel to Matt Reeve's feature film, and will be released in February 2022.
Recently, leaked product images of the batmobile from the movie also made rounds on the internet, further boosting the hype.
Here's how the fans reacted to The Batman potentially being rated PG-13:
News of the prequel comic being a 'junior' novel sparked debate amongst fans about the film potentially being rated PG. However, most fans are quite accepting of the film potentially being rated PG-13.
Why PG-13 rating for The Batman is not bad news:
While the R vs. PG-Rating debate for the upcoming Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is justified, The Batman was never slated for an R-rating. In most of its comic book arc, Batman (Bruce Wayne) is portrayed as a stoic and morally upright man with a rule of not killing.
While DCEU's Batman (portrayed by Ben Affleck) was set up as the version of the caped crusader who kills if necessary, Pattinson's Batman will likely not.
This is plausible, as Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne was reported to have been the caped crusader for 20 years prior to Superman's emergence. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson's Bruce is reportedly in his second year as Batman in the titular film.
Furthermore, Matt Reeves' The Batman is expected to be right on the edge of PG-13 limitations with violence and gore in their portrayal of the story. Reeves, as a director, has prior experience with utilizing most of the limitations of the PG-13 rating with films like Cloverfield (2008) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017).
"The Batman" Junior Novel:
The Batman: The Deluxe Junior Novel-Special Edition is expected to give some backstory about Bruce's journey donning the Batman mantle. Further, it will also explore his first year as the caped-crusader. The prequel comic/graphic novel is also expected to briefly introduce the Falcone crime family and establish Batman's interactions with Jim Gordon.