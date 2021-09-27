'The Good Doctor' Season 5 full cast list: Meet Freddie Highmore and others from ABC's medical drama

ABC’s medical drama, The Good Doctor, returns with its fifth season this Monday. As season 4 had an interesting cliffhanger ending, fans were eagerly waiting to know what happens next in the life of their favorite character, Dr. Shaun Murphy.

The Good Doctor is an American TV series that revolves around the medical career and personal life of Shaun, who is an accomplished surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. The official synopsis of the show reads:

“A young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome uses his extraordinary gifts to save lives and challenge skepticism.”

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy on 'The Good Doctor'

The lead actor in the series is Freddie Highmore, who plays autistic surgeon Dr. Shaun Murphy. His extraordinary intelligence and talent is the main focus of The Good Doctor. Last season, he got engaged to Paige and the new episodes are going to show their journey ahead.

Before The Good Doctor, Highmore made his place in the film and TV industry by starring in multiple projects, including Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Bates Motel. He has been acting since the age of seven and has also won several awards and nominations.

Fiona Gubelmann plays Dr. Morgan Reznick

The ABC series stars Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, a competitive and outspoken medical resident. In season 5, the dynamic between her and Dr. Alex Park will be explored.

She is a well-known actor who has worked opposite Elijah Wood on the critically acclaimed FX series Wilfred. Gubelmann has also appeared in several comedy and drama projects, including Mad Men, Modern Family, Key & Peele, Parenthood, The League, Castle, iZombie, We Are Men, How to Be a Gentleman and New Girl.

She has led multiple Hallmark films, including Christmas Next Door and Royally Ever After.

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

In The Good Doctor, Paige Spara plays Shaun’s one true love, Lea Dilallo. The character is a free-spirited person who understands the quirks and every single thing that comes along with being Shaun’s friend. Their love story has gone through many ups and downs, including a miscarriage. The new season is going to explore their marriage angle.

Spara worked on a few projects before landing a pivotal role in the medical drama. Home Again (2017) and Kevin From Work (2015) are a few projects to her credit.

In addition to the mentioned cast members, the other actors who will be seen playing key roles in the new season of The Good Doctor are Christina Chang (as Dr. Audrey Lim), Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews), Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman), Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park), Noah Galvin (Dr. Asher Wolke), Bria Henderson (Dr. Jordan Allen) and Osvaldo Benavides (Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma).

Season 5 also welcomes new talent, Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones, who might play Shaun’s nemesis on the show. And sadly, the fan-favorite character Dr. Claire Brown, played by Antonia Thomas, is reportedly not going to return this season.

Meanwhile, The Good Doctor Season 5 is set to premiere on September 27 at 10.00 pm (ET) on ABC. Viewers can watch the latest episode the next day on Hulu as well.

