How many children does Lily Rabe have? Relationship with partner Hamish Linklater explored

Lily Rabe is reportedly expecting her third child together with longtime partner Hamish Linklater. According to E! News, the actress confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles.

The American Horror Story star wore a black-and-white polka dot gown and flaunted her baby bump while posing on the red carpet for the camera. She also took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the star-studded event.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old opened up about motherhood during an interview with Romper:

"You know something that I've noticed, that happened immediately, was my ability to make decisions. I've never been the greatest or most critical decision-maker. And I feel like, with my work, something that changed just instantly was the clarity with which I made choices. It was just like everything was in sharper focus, if that makes sense. And you do just like, have less time. So that helps, too, in terms of clarifying decisions and where you're going to put your time."

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater have been together since 2013 and are proud parents to two daughters. However, the couple is yet to give an official statement regarding their child together.

A look into Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater's relationship

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater have been together for close to a decade (Image via Getty Images)

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater reportedly met for the first time in 2006. They got to know each other only after being cast in the Shakespeare in the Park production of The Merchant of Venice (2010).

The duo earned critical acclaim for their performances as Portia and Bassanio. They also grew closer during rehearsals.

Jesse. L. Martin, who played the role of Gratiano in the play, told The New York Times that the couple had evident chemistry from the beginning:

"I don't think they ever mistrusted each other. They were always wide open with each other. There's something to be said for chemistry."

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater were cast opposite each other again for the contemporary comedy play Seminar in 2011. They soon became a favorite among theatre enthusiasts and took the industry by storm after being cast as Beatrice and Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing in 2014.

The couple sparked dating rumors around 2013 after their frequent appearances on each other's social media. However, the duo has always kept their relationship out of the public eye. They have always maintained strict privacy about their life beyond the curtains.

The pair recently appeared together in the Amazon Prime thriller series Tell Me Your Secrets. In an interview with Stylecaster, Lily Rabe mentioned that people were surprised to know about their relationship status during the casting:

"I was cast first and (executive producer Bruna Papandrea) called me and was like, 'It's so wild. I knew you were together, of course, but no one else in the room did.' We were talking about our dream people for this part, and everyone started talking about Hamish. Bruna said at a certain point, 'You know they have children and a family.' Everyone was just shocked."

She also shared that the couple felt they were "lucky" to be cast alongside each other:

"We've had a lot of luck being cast opposite one another. We were cast opposite each other in a lot of plays. Hamish was always like, 'It's because I'm so tall.' We're both really tall, and you can't cheat height on stage. But then, as time has gone by, we're also creating the opportunity to work together because we really love it. But this actually was just luck."

Lily Rabe welcomed her first child with Hamish Linklater in 2017, before they birthed their second daughter in 2020. The two stars are now expecting another child together.

Hamish also has a 14-year-old daughter, Lucinda Rose, from a previous relationship.

