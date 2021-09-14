Top 5 K-pop celebrity couples that make everyone's hearts flutter

Knowing there are K-pop celebrity couples brings in a different kind of happiness in a fans' life, especially when fans are aware of the cut-throat competition and the notorious no-dating rule's existence in the industry. But there are also K-pop idols who have secretly or not-so-secretly dated each other.

Whether the couple themselves revealed it themselves or the notorious media company Dispatch reported it, they still gained enough support from fans, albeit with a bit of a backlash.

Now that one of the top couples in K-pop, HyunA and DAWN, made their unit debut, let's look at more love brewing in the music industry.

5 K-pop idols who are dating each other

1) Crush and Red Velvet's Joy

the way we can picture out Crush and Joy dating bcs we had these pictures/interactions publicly 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PoyUj8Zmbh — skrrrt (@kyzhyx_) August 23, 2021

Let's start with the newest couple in K-pop town. Red Velvet's Joy and R&B singer Crush confirmed they were in a relationship on August 23, 2021! The news was first announced by K-media outlet Sports Chosun and was later approved by the musicians' agencies, JYPE and PNATION.

2) HyunA and DAWN

Ahhh!!!!!! PING PONG IS SOOOKO GOOODDDDD!!!!!!! LET'S STREAM AND SUPPORT HYUNA & DAWN!!!! CUBE SEE WHAT YOU LOST LOL HAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/sugPKs50Qm — semi-IA bcs I'm stuDYING (@DanUniv) September 9, 2021

Next up is the K-pop couple making waves and breaking stereotypes - PNATION's HyunA and DAWN. The duo announced their relationship in 2018, stating that they had been dating since 2016. After their news was publicly announced, their then-agency CUBE Entertainment terminated their contracts, citing not maintaining trust, and they joined hands with Psy later.

The duo recently debuted as a unit with their debut album, 1+1=1 released with eccentric, funky title track PING PONG.

3) Super Junior's Ryeowook and Ari

I shall announce Ryeowook (Super Junior) and Ari (Tahiti) as the cutest kpop couple. 😔✌️♥️ pic.twitter.com/D7u8PeDgva — ✯bu✯ semi-hiatus (@TortugaHoe) September 29, 2020

Last September, reports broke out of the iconic 2nd gen group Super Junior's Ryeowook, and former TAHITI member Ari were dating. On the same day, their agency confirmed the reports. They stated that they got closer through their relationship as senior and junior artists. Ryeowook is currently active as a singer, an actor, and a musical actor.

4) TWICE's Momo and Super Junior's Heechul

This couple really was like 2nd best couple in Kpop now we only got one left I wish them both the best.#MOMO #heechul pic.twitter.com/VgQQNk25fd — Rene (@InfamousPara) July 8, 2021

The start of 2020 was surprisingly good for K-pop stans as TWICE's Momo and Super Junior's Kim Heechul were confirmed they were dating on January 2. Market News, the media outlet that reported the news, stated that the duo was each other's support throughout their "rough experiences" in the industry.

However, in July 2021, the couples' agencies confirmed that the two had gone their separate ways.

5) SNSD's Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho

"I am dating someone right now for over 8 years so I think what made me the person I am today is Choi Sooyoung." - Jung Kyungho, 2020



I can't wait for them to get married 🤧❤️ pic.twitter.com/sJXqNCMgfd — cej (@charyoona) June 20, 2020

Not an out-and-out K-pop couple, but Girls' Generations' Sooyoung and Hospital Playlist actor Jung Kyung Ho have been going strong for many years. After multiple reports broke out, the celebrities' agencies confirmed that the two had started dating a year ago, in 2013. It's 2021, and the couple is still going strong! Jung Kyung Ho recently mentioned Sooyoung, saying she has made him what he is today. Talk about a love that only grows fonder.

Special mention - BIGBANG's G-Dragon and BLACKPINK's Jennie

gdragon and jennie dating????? the power they hold istg pic.twitter.com/GyQvPjKxGh — 𝒘𝒊𝒘𝒊 (@kdramashoe) March 2, 2021

There can't be a K-pop idols dating list without the biggest K-pop names attached. In February 2021, Dispatch reported the biggest K-pop superstar, G-Dragon, and the biggest girl group BLACKPINK's Jennie, are dating. They even mentioned that the duo meet regularly, and their relationship is an open secret in YG Entertainment.

Interestingly, both groups were formed in YG Entertainment. However, the agency only replied, "We can not confirm anything about artists' personal lives," neither denying nor confirming. Their relationship now remains one of the biggest mysteries in K-pop.

