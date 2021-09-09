Jennie's latest Calvin Klein shoot raises temperatures

BLACKPINK's Jennie is often regarded as one of the most gorgeous women in the world, and her latest photoshoot with Calvin Klein only proves this. The South Korean rapper, singer and model's recent collaboration with Calvin Klein has sent BLINK's into a frenzy.

[PHOTO] JENNIE KIM for @CalvinKlein FW21 Campaign



JENNIE FOR CALVIN KLEIN#JennieCKNewSeason pic.twitter.com/DOyzaXJcMw — ᴱᴬᴿᵀᴴ ᴶᴱᴺᴺᴵᴱ (@Earth_Jennie) September 9, 2021

Jennis is no stranger to the world of fashion, being as well known for her fashion career as she is for her music career. Jennie is a model for Chanel Korea Beauty, and has done several photoshoots, both in Seoul and internationally.

She was elected as a Global Ambassador for Chanel in 2018, and has also worked as a fashion editor for Vogue Korea.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Jennie's Photoshoot for Calvin Klein's FW21 Campaign

On September 2, Calvin Klein's YouTube account dropped a video featuring Jennie, titled "BLACKPINK’s JENNIE Recites Her Routine | The Language of Calvin Klein".

In the video, Jennie looks stunning in Calvin Klein lingerie as she turns the light switch on and off, gracing her fans with a hello. The video, though short, went viral very quickly, with fans gushing over Jennie's looks and body language. The casual style of the video further amplifies the ethereal beauty of the BLACKPINK rapper.

Fans are in awe of this multi-talented star, with some crowning her as the most beautiful person in the world. One person commented under the video:

"Jennie is literally the definition of an actual ace. That girl can sing, rap, dance, write and produce. She's INSANE."

Another fan claimed, quite correctly, that:

"JENNIE X CALVIN KLEIN IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED!"

With #Jennie and #JennieCKNewSeason trending worldwide on Twitter, Jennie's latest collaboration has taken the world. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

You're looking at the sexiest person in the world and her name is JENNIE KIM

JENNIE FOR CALVIN KLEIN#JennieCKNewSeason pic.twitter.com/l6R9fTnKRn — JennieQUEEN_rubies (@JenniequeenR) September 9, 2021

it will never be the same after these photos dropped



JENNIE FOR CALVIN KLEIN#JennieCKnewseason pic.twitter.com/DT4ig6E3Nx — ًria D-1 (@lovsickgirls) September 9, 2021

#JENNIE for calvin klein is truly for the history books pic.twitter.com/4vwwEuSRo8 — ibby 🍓 (@jentlehyuck) September 9, 2021

It is not the first time the K-Pop idol has collaborated with the fashion brand. In July of this year, Calvin Klein Japan posted pictures of Jennie in their summer collection. The photographs, taken by Kim Hee June, had gone viral back then as well.

The BLACKPINK star's debut campaign for Calvin Klein was part of their Preston for Calvin Klein's Drop 2 campaign, once again photographed by Kim Hee June.

Also Read

The singer was captured in a series of stunning images that highlighted the theme of the collection – minimalistic, but not simplistic, casual but put together.

Edited by R. Elahi