5 of the richest K-pop idols in 2021

K-pop idols have quite a high ceiling when it comes to their potential earnings. As their popularity and earnings grow, many turn to modeling, acting, real estate, and other entrepreneurial activities. From this, many K-pop idols are able to set up an entirely new and successful career for themselves.

Which idols have the highest net worth? Find out below.

Who is the richest K-pop idol in 2021?

5) Rain ($50 million)

Rain, real name Jung Jihoon, is a famous K-pop idol, dancer and actor. He debuted in 1998 in a group known as "Fanclub." After its failure, he re-debuted as a solo artist in 2002 and has stayed successful ever since. His estimated net worth is around $50 million.

The K-pop idol currently owns his own entertainment label known as R.A.I.N Company, which debuted an idol group named "Ciipher" earlier this year. He and his wife, Kim Taehee, own several different properties and are in the real-estate business.

4) G-Dragon ($55 million)

G-Dragon is the leader of YG Entertainment's four-member K-pop group BigBang. He is also a solo artist, songwriter, producer and fashion designer. He has an estimated net worth of around $55 million.

A news company reported that the K-pop idol's net worth was around $40 million, in 2018. G-Dragon is one of South Korea's highest-paid celebrities. He opened his own cafe in 2015 and built an entire pension hotel from the ground up, which he gifted to his parents. He owns his own fashion apparel company and has opened several pop-up shops for the same.

3) Psy ($60 million)

Psy is a K-pop idol most famously known for his single, "Gangnam Style". Since then, the artist has grown exponentially and currently runs his own entertainment company. Psy's net worth is reportedly well over $60 million.

In 2013, it was reported by the Korea Times that Psy made over $40 million in 2012 from Gangnam Style. He formed his label, P Nation, in 2019. So far, he has recruited many established artists from both within and outside the K-pop industry, including Hyuna, Dawn, Jessi and Penomeco.

2) Kim Jaejoong ($100 million)

Kim Jaejoong, or simply known as Jaejoong, is a member of the K-pop group JYJ. He and the other members were a part of SM Entertainment's TVXQ, until their eventual split from the label and group. Jaejoong's net worth is possibly in the $100 million range.

Jaejoong has held a countless number of tours under both TVXQ and JYJ. Along with his idol duties, Jaejoong is also an actor and a director. He released several cookbooks in the past and used to own his own fashion label.

1) JYP ($150 million)

JYP, or Park Jinyoung, is the founder of one of the biggest entertainment labels in South Korea, JYP Entertainment. Along with that, he is also a K-pop idol and had last released music in August 2020. JYP's net worth has been said to be over $150 million.

JYP has written an autobiography, debuted a brand-new idol group with Psy, and created many successful artists through his agency including, TWICE, Got7 and 2PM. JYP has also produced and written music for almost every artist under his label.

