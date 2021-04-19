Psy teases P NATION's new artist, Twitter wonders if it's Jay B from GOT7

GOT7 fans were jubilant to find out about K-pop sensation Psy's record label P NATION's recent announcement of a new addition to its roster. The news triggered a wave of speculation among fans of the K-pop group who believe the new artist could be group leader Jay B.

P NATION only released a teaser image featuring Psy, dressed as a hotel lobby receptionist, presumably waiting to welcome the new artist.

While no details have been released, the artist's name will most likely be revealed in the next few days. When P NATION teased a new artist in December 2020, the agency revealed it to be D.Ark the following day.

Is GOT7's Jay B the new artist signed by P NATION?

While the new artist could be anyone, K-pop fans speculate that it might be a familiar face. AhGaSes was left heartbroken earlier this year when it was announced that all members of GOT7 were parting ways with JYP Entertainment after seven years.

Following the band's departure from JYP Entertainment, several GOT7 members signed with other agencies - BamBam with Abyss Company, Yugyeon with AOMG, Jinyoung with BigHit Entertainment, and Youngjae and Jackson Wang with Sublime Artist Agency.

The remaining GOT7 members Tuan and Jay B, have yet to sign with any agency. This is the main reason why so many K-pop fans on Twitter are wondering if GOT7 leader Jay B could have signed with P NATION. However, only an official confirmation can clarify the doubts.

P Nation just announced they are welcoming their new artist and people in the comments be wilding saying it's Jay b.



these people better not hype me for nothing lol — Tim (@Hijabbae_) April 19, 2021

If JayB join PNation, I will be the hype-est human being ever. — I'm Lala! #Remember0416🎗️ (@333ttwae333) April 19, 2021

People now thinking JAYB might sign with PNATION just cus they announced they signed a new artist🤦🏻‍♀️ like it's not bad to speculate but JAYB already said he doesn't want false rumors spread. Let's just wait for what he says — 🔗GOT7 FOREVER🔗 (@Alondra_kpop) April 19, 2021

ok but what if p nations new artist is jay b — gucci *looking for moots!* (@chittaseun) April 19, 2021

if jay b is the new artist psy is going to announce im gonna lose all my shit — Konstantina🥂🏴‍☠️ (@kosntantina) April 19, 2021

jaebeom in p nation is a dream — Konstantina🥂🏴‍☠️ (@kosntantina) April 19, 2021

NOT AT PEOPLE THINKING ITS JAEBEOM JOINING PNATION 😭😭 — | selena | (@bamsukk) April 19, 2021

oehhh pnation new artist.... Jaebeom?? please💚 — Meggs⁷ (@btsvt_megan) April 19, 2021

However, other fans are not convinced, with some even wondering if Psy himself could be the new artist.

Trying to think of who the new Pnation artist is 🤔. I’m thinking which idols don’t have a contract rn or if it’s someone completely new — Baconator3000 (@BaconTocino) April 19, 2021

He posts a picture of himself announcing that there's going to be a new artist, then a few hours/days later he posts the picture of the actual new artist. Although he's been gone long enough that he might be considered new....😎 — PWSwan⁴² (@psy_gizibe) April 19, 2021

What does this mean? P Nation new artist? Is it like a new concept for Psy's cb or like literally new artist? HELP IDK😭 pic.twitter.com/2Ab3azKOu7 — 𝐒𝐧𝐨𝐰❄ (@Snow_JDT) April 19, 2021

stop confusing me people 'cause i am thinking psy as the newest pnation artist.



i remember reading that he was supposed to release a new single alongside jessi's comeback 😭😭😭 https://t.co/90tbuMtGFE — 100MViews_WhatTypeOfX (@jessivocalqueen) April 19, 2021

What is Psy up to?

As fans await the mainstream comeback of Psy, the K-pop legend, known for his global hit "Gangnam Style," is gearing up to appear on KBS2's Immortal Song as a "legend," according to Allkpop.

The show revisits classic Korean hits and invites contemporary musicians to remake the hits. As the "legend," Psy's songs will take center stage among contestants.

Psy was signed to YG Entertainment, one of Kpop's 'Big 3' agencies. However, he left the agency in 2018 and founded P NATION, which boasts artists like Jessi, HyunA, DAWN, Heize, Crush, and D.Ark and Psy himself.

