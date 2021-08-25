5 K-pop idols who are currently married

Despite their incredibly busy schedules, K-pop idols manage to make the time to form real bonds and relationships with people from and out of the industry. Some of these bonds bloom into something special, resulting in a union between the two partners.

This list will detail five K-pop idols who are married as of 2021.

Which K-pop idols are married as of 2021?

1) TVXQ Changmin

In June 2020, Changmin of K-pop duo TVXQ announced his plans to get married to his non-celebrity girlfriend.

The idol handwrote a letter detailing his thought process for making the reveal. His agency, SM Entertainment, later released a statement confirming the news and asked the public to respect his privacy and to not intrude or cause disturbances at the private wedding ceremony.

2) EXO Chen

Chen from SM Entertainment's nine-member K-pop group EXO announced in January 2020 that he had a girlfriend, and would be marrying her soon.

In a handwritten letter, Chen explained that he had a partner for quite a bit of time and was planning on marrying her soon. He wanted to make the announcement earlier but found out his fiancée was pregnant at the time, so he delayed the announcement in order to collect his thoughts.

Recently, Chen and his wife celebrated their child's first birthday in a private ceremony.

3) Lee Hyori

The solo K-pop artist married fellow musician Lee Sangsoon, a guitarist for Roller Coaster, in 2013.

Hyori has spoken openly about her relationship with Sangsoon and has described him as a "protective and dedicated husband". They met while collaborating on a special song created to support animal shelters.

4) H.O.T Moon Heejoon (with Crayon Pop's Soyul)

Surprise was the most common emotion in response to news of H.O.T's Moon Heejoon announcing his marriage to fellow K-pop idol Soyul of Crayon Pop.

As marriages between K-pop idols are rare, the public were surprised but nevertheless happy for the couple. They got married on February 12, 2017. Their first child was born on May 12 that same year.

5) BigBang Taeyang

Taeyang, of K-pop group BigBang, was confirmed to be dating actress Min Hyorin in 2015. Hyorin has featured in Taeyang's music videos before.

In December 2017, the couple announced their engagement and the marriage was held on February 3, 2018. Supposedly, Taeyang and Hyorin had been dating since 2013. Taeyang has been open about his love for his wife, speaking about their relationship in several different interviews.

Edited by Ashish Yadav