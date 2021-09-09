Fans love HyunA & DAWN's funky, dazzling chemistry in PING PONG

The K-pop couple HyunA and DAWN debuted as a unit today, with their album 1+1=1's release. The album consists of four songs, Deep Dive, XOXO, I Know and the title track, PING PONG. The music video for PING PONG was released today, alongside the album, and it's filled with vibrant colors, eccentric dance moves and funky gestures.

The duo share an irresistible energy in the moombahton-inspired song's video, sweeping fans off their feet. As HyunA and DAWN are a real-life couple, fans are loving their onscreen chemistry by trending it on Twitter.

HyunA and DAWN release their debut duo music video, 'PING PONG'

The couple has previously worked together on multiple projects, but there hasn't been a unit created with only both of them. Through PNATION, HyunA and DAWN are paving their own paths.

PING PONG is the title track of their unit debut album 1+1=1. It features three more tracks called Deep Dive, XOXO and I Know. Through the teasers, it was clear that the album reflects the couple's quirky, stereotype-breaking personality. The music video of PING PONG does the same, as the couple party away confessing their love for each other and wanting to be each other's "official muse."

Check out PING PONG's music video below:

Fans react to HyunA and DAWN's 'PING PONG'

HyunA and DAWN made headlines when they announced they were dating, back when they were under CUBE Entertainment. While some fans were annoyed, a majority of fans and netizens supported the couple.

CUBE Entertainment ended contracts with them, stating a breach of trust, and the couple then joined Psy's PNATION, under which they are now flourishing - especially now that they get to promote and debut as a duo.

Check out fans' reactions as they go crazy over PING PONG:

Ahhh!!!!!! PING PONG IS SOOOKO GOOODDDDD!!!!!!! LET'S STREAM AND SUPPORT HYUNA & DAWN!!!! CUBE SEE WHAT YOU LOST LOL HAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/sugPKs50Qm — Dan's Usd📍 (@DanUniv) September 9, 2021

hyuna telling dawn to go hard on this dance step hahaha pic.twitter.com/mp7Jtjf9dP — fab (@defxaing) September 9, 2021

ping pong is a bop. hyuna you did it again 😩 — alberto (@jisoodecoy) September 9, 2021

let’s be honest though hyuna and dawn releasing a song together is a big f*** you to cub*. — 💜 (@sosreads) September 9, 2021

THESE TWO OUTFITS, IM GONNA LOSE MY MIND!!



HyunA&DAWN

Ping Pong [➊+➊=➊]

2021.09.09 @ 6PM KST



🖇: https://t.co/S6CjdcQdw0 pic.twitter.com/PJ2IZdCp05 — hyudawn pics εїз (@softforhyudawn) September 9, 2021

THE NATIONS COUPLE GONNA MAKE HISTORY SOON!



HyunA&DAWN

➊+➊=➊

2021.09.09 @ 6PM KST pic.twitter.com/nqunXwrCbe — hyudawn pics εїз (@softforhyudawn) September 8, 2021

The duo's powerful, fun collaboration also has fans missing Triple H, a team consisting of HyunA, DAWN and Pentagon's Hui under CUBE Entertainment. They released their first EP 199X in May 2017. They then released another album, Retro Futurism, in 2018.

Edited by Sabine Algur