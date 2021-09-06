Meet LOUD's final debut lineup for PNATION

JYP and PNATION have finally selected the debut lineup for their new boy group from LOUD. The survival reality show LOUD premiered on 5 June 2021 and will air its final episode on September 11.

Among 73 contestants, JYP has chosen five members and Psy has chosen seven for their upcoming respective boy groups. After months of hard work and competition, the contestants geared up for a three-match final round.

Although PNATION won the first two rounds, the last collaboration stage performance win went to JYP. The former's team had performed I'm Not Cool with HyunA while the latter collaborated with 3RACHA from Stray Kids on Back Door.

Meet the new boy group from PNATION

Tanaki Koki

LOUD's most talked about and talented trainee Tanaki Koki placed first overall with 48,387 votes. At just the mere age of 12, he has incredible talent fit to compete (and survive to rank on the top) amongst more than 70 young adults.

He was the second youngest member to join LOUD, which led to many netizens wondering if it's okay to have a 12-year-old train and debut in the cutthroat entertainment world of K-pop. However, his talent in dancing remains unparalleled, especially with his skills in Krumping.

He was the baby of LOUD and now also the baby of PNATION.

Woo Kyung Jun

Next in line for PNATION is the talented 19-year-old Woo Kyung Jun. He placed second in the rankings on the final vote, with 45,412 points. His charms include skateboarding and playing the cello, along with having a powerful stage presence. He is a former Big Hit Entertainment trainee and studied in Australia for 10 years before moving to South Korea.

Oh Sung Jun

Another talented vocal member finalized is the 16-year-old who ended up with 44,242 votes. His incredible vocal abilities surprised many on and off the show. His expression and ability to pull off high notes, with great stage presence, all work in his favor. Not to forget, he is also great at martial arts, making him a much-desired trainee for PNATION.

Eun Hwi

he made it. congrats eun hwi, were so proud of you! your hard work has finally paid off !! 🥺 #은휘 #EunHwi #LOUDTheFinale pic.twitter.com/T3Ts575QIA — eunhwi feed. (@only4eunhwi) September 4, 2021

PNATION bagged their first multi-faceted member with Eun Hwi. At 16 years of age, Eun Hwi's skills for rapping remain unparalleled. Along with rapping, he also has great talent in composing and arranging. He also likes writing lyrics.

Eun Hwi ended up with 42,700 votes.

Cheon Jun Hyuk

With 37,874 votes, Cheon Jun Hyuk also landed up in PNATION. His original wish was to compose and write for Ballads, which he specified on the show. However, Psy informed him of his hopes for the new group and the agency's hip hop style that he would like to continue. Jun Hyuk was quick to acknowledge it and change his dream to be more suited to the hip hop concept. Hopefully, 16-year-old Jun Hyuk will be able to showcase his ballad skills in the future.

Choi Tae Hun

The oldest in the group is 19-year-old Choi Tae Hun. The young adult has shown great charm in dancing and singing, surprising the fans and even the judges on the show. He is also an athletic all-rounder, who's good at swimming, archery, football and more. He landed in Psy's team with 33,576 votes.

Tae Hun was previously a trainee under Somi and Zion.T's agency The Black Label.

Jang Hyun Soo

Last but definitely not least, is 17-year-old Jang Hyun Soo. He has earned a special place in Psy's heart. Hyun Soo was initially eliminated, but Psy used his wild card to save him.

The young rapper loves photography, drawing and showing his incredible stage presence. He ended LOUD with a total of 6,362 votes.

In the finale of LOUD, the two final debut groups will announce their group names, their lead single album names and also perform a song produced by other agency's producers.

The finale will air on 11 September 2021.

Edited by Sabine Algur