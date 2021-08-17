HYBE and Source Music's new girl group in the works as they're allegedly set to acquire Chaewon and other IZ*ONE members

As news of HYBE acquiring established idols for its new girl group spreads, many K-pop fans have come out with hot takes on the situation.

IZ*ONE's Kim Chaewon and Miyawaki Sakura are the latest to be caught up in the news. Both idols were part of Mnet's idol-survival-reality show Produce 48. Here, trainees from different agencies in South Korea, and those from the Japanese girl group AKB48 and its sister groups, were brought together for a chance of debuting under one group.

However, the news has caused much discourse, with positive, negative, and neutral comments flying around, owing to HYBE and Source Music's past with their girl groups.

HYBE x Source Music to form new girl group with IZ*ONE members and Produce 48 trainees

According to Star News, Kim Chaewon of IZ*ONE, last known to be under Woollim Entertainment, is likely joining the new girl group being formed as a collaboration between Source Music and its parent company HYBE Corporation.

Around three different IZ*ONE members are reportedly joining the new girl group. Besides Chaewon is Miyawaki Sakura, currently under the Japanese agency Vernalossom.

Supposedly, negotiations between Vernalossom and HYBE are not going smoothly. Another undisclosed IZ*ONE member is allegedly also in the works to join the group.

chaewon and sakura when they see each other at hybe’s practice room pic.twitter.com/NHMl9pXFWC — KCW1 OR NOTHING. (@chaewiz) August 17, 2021

The composition of the new group is rumored to be five idols in total — a combination of IZ*ONE members and Produce 48 contestants. Other possibilities are the trainees from auditions held a few years ago.

In 2019, Big Hit and Source Music (both under HYBE) held what was referred to as the "Plus Global Auditions," an open audition for aspiring girl-group performers in different cities worldwide.

Reactions to the possible acquisitions are all over the board. Many are happy at HYBE debuting a new girl group, as their first attempt (when they were Big Hit Entertainment) with GLAM ended in 2015, just three years after the group's debut due to a blackmailing scandal involving a member of GLAM.

The girl group was co-managed by both Big Hit Entertainment and Source Music.

Others are confused about whether the trainees from the "Plus Global Auditions" will get a chance to shine. A major concern shared by many is whether HYBE will be able to handle the group, owing to G-Friend's disbandment.

the hybe trainees texting chowon rn “GUESS WHO THE FUCK JUST GOT RIGGED HERE TOO” https://t.co/X1eqbDNfL2 — KCW1 OR NOTHING. (@chaewiz) August 17, 2021

imagine being a trainee at hybe and they tell you one of the izone members took your spot in the gg lineup.. i would be humiliated — karina (@twelveiz) August 17, 2021

I know those hybe trainees kicking and screaming rn a whole izone member took their place — ً (@plusgurls) August 17, 2021

hybe trainees, i'm so sorry sweeties — 𝓀 ☽︎ (@jiwonsuwu) August 17, 2021

It is unconfirmed if the girl group with IZ*ONE and Produce 48 trainees is the same group for which the "Plus Global Auditions" were held.

GFriend is a six-member girl group under Source Music. Their disbandment was announced on May 22, 2021. Many attribute their disbandment to the acquisition of Source Music by HYBE Corporation, which was announced midway through 2019.

they disbanded gfriend only to chase izone members hybe what the fuck is wrong with you — bear 🐻 (@nekkumaa) August 17, 2021

gfriend didn't do this for you to let go of them just so that you can have a new gg🥲#JusticeForGfriend pic.twitter.com/xpKkF4OcYq — 천사⁰⁶ | ia | 🇵🇭 (@hwang_memeb) August 17, 2021

what makes me so angry is that source music would be nothing without gfriend — olive (@saymysinb) August 17, 2021

cant believe they sacrificed gfriend for this — ᴊʏʀ (@yerintopic) August 17, 2021

They were the reason source music was even worth smth in business & ent world. There wasnt any new gg announcmnt from hybe(bh at the time of the acq) bf the acq of source,hence they needed that comp, so the least i need to see is upcoming ggs fans being respectful twards gfriend. pic.twitter.com/Mbh1swqYas — SBzoom ∞ sinb updates (@b_scenezone) August 17, 2021

told you all the reason of gfriend's supposedly disbandment is not source music being broke or in big debt or whatever, they're working normal 😂 https://t.co/a7ubnOWveE — SBzoom ∞ sinb updates (@b_scenezone) August 17, 2021

with the news how source music can produce another group with hybe just shows how they clearly terminated gfriend’s contract just for their own sake. the heck, they might be even using gfriend’s money — ella // 엘라 (@kpopinspired1) August 17, 2021

With the combined track record of both HYBE Corporation and Source Music concerning their girl groups, it has caused unrest and uneasiness for both GFriend fans (Buddies) and fans of Sakura and Chaewon.

The acquisitions of the IZ*ONE members and the rumored Produce 48 trainees have stirred up a lot of chat in the K-pop community. No confirmation has been made yet, and when asked about Chaewon's contract, HYBE and Woollim did not comment, only asking for the public's understanding.

Edited by Ravi Iyer