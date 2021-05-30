Fans defend IZ*ONE's Sakura's Japan performance against angry KNETZ say "It's supposed to be funny, not taken seriously"

Former IZ*ONE member Sakura has been a trending for the last 24 hours! Several pictures from Miyawaki Sakura's performance in Japan have been circulating on social media and reportedly Korean netizens (KNETZ) are unhappy with the performance.

Knets react to depiction of Korean fans during Sakura's Japanese performance pic.twitter.com/A3UkZz4e20 — Not Pannchoa (@notpannchoa) May 30, 2021

Also Read: "We love you, Chanyeol": Fans show support after a giant balloon seeking Chanyeol's withdrawal from EXO found outside SM

Who is Miyawaki Sakura?

Born in 1998, Sakura is a member of the Japanese group AKB48 and a former member of the K-pop girl group IZ*ONE. Miyawaki Sakura first debuted in Japan as a member of HKT48 in 2011. In 2018, she participated in MNET’s “Produce 48” and debuted as a member of IZ*ONE after placing second. Sakura also has her own gaming YouTube channel.

Also Read: What does Borahae mean? Angry ARMY rallies to save a term coined by BTS' Kim Taehyung as cosmetic company files copyright

Why are Korean Netizens angry at Sakura?

On May 29th, a post shared snippets from Miyawaki Sakura's performance in Japan and called out Sakura for mocking Korean WIZ*ONE.

During Sakura’s performance, her close friend Murashige Anna, performed a skit. Acting as a Sakura stan, Murashige followed her around the stage holding a place card saying "I only stan you Sakura, I love you" in Korean. She was later dragged off the stage by bodyguards.

shige acting as a wizone while sakura performs is so funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/0idkX3b0A9 — 🛋 (@ltsizone) May 29, 2021

Many Korean netizens thought Sakura was mocking Korean fans by writing Korean on the place card Murashige was holding instead of Japanese.

Also Read: "We've protected you for 7 years": Lee Seung Gi's fan club sends protest truck, disapproving of his relationship with Lee Da In

Fans react to Sakura’s performance

However, many fans have defended Sakura and tried to explain the situation.

Shige was pretty much playing herself....because she's a huge fan of IZ*ONE and is Sakura's biggest fan.....



If you have a problem with her skit, then you clearly have ZERO idea what the context was and how JP culture is like. — bug³⁹ 버그 🌸 // T. (@bugkkura39) May 30, 2021

Regarding the issue about shige and sakura skit during hkt48 concert. First of all do you guys know what SKIT is? You watch comedians doing things like that every week on national tv live right? It's supposed to be funny not taken seriously 😅 most if you didn't watch it fully. — Jihye park 🌸🦁 (@parkjihyegi) May 29, 2021

I think Sakura’s performance is for comedic like skit but I also think it’s sheds light on solo stans that go crazy or someone to even stalk them — Nelson (@WIZ_Sasen_ONE) May 29, 2021

I don't see anything wrong. It's part of a skit where Shige plays a hardcore fan of Sakura. It's really tame compared to the ones they shown in their concerts. Some of the qrts do really need to chill. You can see Sakura is really okay with it. https://t.co/eNzylm9U07 — Jade (@Jadewinter_01) May 29, 2021

She's not depicting a Korean fan but a Japanese one, and it's really just an exaggeration of her own long-documented portrayal as Sakura's biggest fan. And as her best friend. She's making fun of herself. Because she can laugh about herself. You should try it, it's healthy. https://t.co/Ykcl8wIvRP — xrahmx | 🥶 🍁 | 🇩🇪 (@HT_xrahmx) May 29, 2021

kpop stans always mock korean fan behavior but its suddenly a issue that sakura does it 😐 — cant put the nicki wig on and then be nicki (@pantystarkeigo) May 29, 2021

Lol Sakura is getting flack for her WOTA perf with Shigure. Did they forgot that Sakura doesn’t only have Korean izone fans? 🤦‍♀️ — Blank_Stare | Lets go to HEARTFUL CAFE (@jj26_62) May 29, 2021

Also Read: Kingdom Episode 9 recap: performances, rankings reveal and final episode date announcement

Sakura clears up the issue

During a HKT48 event Sakura talked about the skit performed by Murashige. When asked about something that recently made her laugh, Sakura said that Murashige acting like a fan on stage made her laugh.

Yesterday, Murashige put her idol life on the line and did an impression of a...what would you call it...?

Murashige added that she acted like a Japanese fan while performing the skit.

It was an otaku, a traditional Japanese fan. I even made up a rap for it!

In related news, Sakura announced her graduation from HKT48 on May 15th. Her graduation concert is going to be held on June 19th.