Fans defend IZ*ONE's Sakura's Japan performance against angry KNETZ say "It's supposed to be funny, not taken seriously"

Former IZ*ONE member Sakura has been a trending for the last 24 hours! Several pictures from Miyawaki Sakura's performance in Japan have been circulating on social media and reportedly Korean netizens (KNETZ) are unhappy with the performance.
Who is Miyawaki Sakura?
Born in 1998, Sakura is a member of the Japanese group AKB48 and a former member of the K-pop girl group IZ*ONE. Miyawaki Sakura first debuted in Japan as a member of HKT48 in 2011. In 2018, she participated in MNET’s “Produce 48” and debuted as a member of IZ*ONE after placing second. Sakura also has her own gaming YouTube channel.
Why are Korean Netizens angry at Sakura?
On May 29th, a post shared snippets from Miyawaki Sakura's performance in Japan and called out Sakura for mocking Korean WIZ*ONE.
During Sakura’s performance, her close friend Murashige Anna, performed a skit. Acting as a Sakura stan, Murashige followed her around the stage holding a place card saying "I only stan you Sakura, I love you" in Korean. She was later dragged off the stage by bodyguards.
Many Korean netizens thought Sakura was mocking Korean fans by writing Korean on the place card Murashige was holding instead of Japanese.
Fans react to Sakura’s performance
However, many fans have defended Sakura and tried to explain the situation.
Sakura clears up the issue
During a HKT48 event Sakura talked about the skit performed by Murashige. When asked about something that recently made her laugh, Sakura said that Murashige acting like a fan on stage made her laugh.
Yesterday, Murashige put her idol life on the line and did an impression of a...what would you call it...?
Murashige added that she acted like a Japanese fan while performing the skit.
It was an otaku, a traditional Japanese fan. I even made up a rap for it!
In related news, Sakura announced her graduation from HKT48 on May 15th. Her graduation concert is going to be held on June 19th.