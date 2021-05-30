"We've protected you for 7 years": Lee Seung Gi's fan club sends protest truck, disapproving of his relationship with Lee Da In

Lee Seung Gi's largest fan club has denied support for his relationship with Lee Da In.

Although media outlets reported Lee Seung Gi's fans were overall supportive of the relationship, the actor's largest Korean fan club “Lee Seung Gi Gallery” released an official statement denying support for Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In's relationship.

Wow..This is the first time that I saw a fan group publicly protesting an actor’s relationship...The truck that was rented LeeSeunggi kfans are moving around Seokbongdong opposing the relationship of Seunggi and Dain... pic.twitter.com/HDLYjZ2c3M — Pia24711 (@pia24711) May 28, 2021

Who is Lee Seung Gi?

Born in 1987, Lee Seung Gi debuted as a singer in 2004 before gradually expanding towards acting. He is known for his appearances in the variety shows “Master in the House" and "Busted!" Currently wrapping up his drama “Mouse,” Lee Seungi also had roles in “Brilliant Legacy,” “ Vagabond” and “My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox.”

Why did Lee Seung Gi’s fans send him a protest truck?

lee seunggi and lee da in are confirmed to be dating for almost a year now. congratulations to the new couple ♡ pic.twitter.com/2cHyFcwQ9D — eyaaa 🍇 semi ia (@msgwiyeo) May 24, 2021

Earlier this week, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In publicly revealed their relationship. According to news reports, they have been together since the end of 2020. They met as co-workers in the industry but grew closer due to their passion for acting and love for golf.

Following news of Lee Seung Gi's relationship, his fans sent a protest truck to his residence in Seongbuk-dong.

Recently, the news about lee seung gi and lee da in being in a relationship became a hot topic. Some "fans" were against it because da in's parents has a criminal record, and decided to protest about it, saying that they should break up. pic.twitter.com/mI6LApfDjT — rana | READ 📌 (@kdwamaa) May 29, 2021

Why are Lee Seung Gi’s fans not supporting his relationship?

Lee Seung Gi's largest fans club sent a protest truck in front of his home in Seongbuk-dong. Fans are against his relationship with Lee Da In. 😬😓



His relationship became a hot topic because Lee Da In’s stepfather was sentenced to prison for manipulating stock prices. pic.twitter.com/QEH8SCbzgG — 제니카 (@minxjnc) May 30, 2021

Lee Seung Gi Gallery stated they respect Lee Seung Gi’s personal life, but wouldn't support a relationship that might compromise his career.

We'd like to make it clearly known that Lee Seung Gi Gallery respects Lee Seung Gi's private life. However, no fans are able to support a relationship in which he receives criticism over a matter unrelated to him.

Lee Da In's family were reportedly involved in stock manipulation and insider trading in the past, which resulted in victims suffering financial losses and even suicides. Airen (Lee Seung Gi’s fans) have been concerned that his relationship with Lee Da In will negatively affect his image and career in the future.

Fans hires a protest truck to ask Lee Seunggi to separate from his current girlfriend pic.twitter.com/fYok0Af41w — Not Pannchoa (@notpannchoa) May 29, 2021

Reports claim that fans funded the protest truck that had a message about Lee Da In's family's involvement in financial fraud and manipulation.

Reports claim that fans funded the protest truck that had a message warning Seung Gi about Lee Da In's family's involvement in financial fraud.

It's okay if you didn't know. Letting you know now. They've made too many victims. Are you going to abandon the 17-year-old tower you've been building? You need to make a quick decision. We've protected you for 17 years. It's now time for Lee Seung Gi to protect Airen.

Are Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In getting married?

Just a week after the couple confirmed their relationship, rumors are circulating that the two actors are preparing to get married. Rumors spread after reports surfaced that Lee Seung Gi purchased a 5.6 billion KRW (5 million USD) detached single-family house in Seongbuk-dong. However, the couple haven't officially confirmed their marriage.