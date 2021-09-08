5 new K-pop boy groups in 2021

Multiple K-pop groups have begun their journey into the world of Korean music this year.

With the ever-growing popularity of boy bands, new ones are bound to come along. Here are a few boy groups that are starting to leave their mark on the industry.

Which is the best rookie K-pop boy group of 2021?

1) Ciipher

Ciipher is a seven-member K-pop boy group formed and managed by R.A.I.N Company. The group held its debut showcase on March 15, 2021, and released its debut album, 'I Like You', the next day.

R.A.I.N Company is an entertainment label founded by K-pop soloist Rain. Several members of Ciiper have taken part in other K-pop idol survival shows, like No.Mercy and Treasure Box. Currently, the group is all set to release new music during the latter half of September.

2) Kingdom

Kingdom is GF Entertainment's seven-member K-pop boy group. The group made its debut on February 18, 2021 with the EP 'History of Kingdom: Part I. Arthur'.

Several members of Kingdom had formerly been placed in other idol groups or participated in an idol survival-reality show. The group recently returned with a sequel to their first EP, headed by the lead single 'Karma'.

3) MIRAE

MIRAE is a seven-member K-pop group currently signed to DSP Media, home to artists such as KARD and APRIL. Mirae debuted on March 17, 2021, with their song 'Killa' and mini-album of the same name.

Before their debut, MIRAE were frequently referred to as "DSP N" in order to keep the secrecy of their project intact. Several members have featured on other idol reality shows, including Produce X 101 and Under Nineteen.

4) Omega X

Spire Entertainment's Omega X has been catching eyes left and right for a good reason. The 11-member K-pop group is entirely made up of idols from disbanded groups or idol trainees who participated in survival shows.

Omega X debuted on June 30, 2021, with their EP and lead single of the same name "Vamos". They recently returned with their album 'What's Goin' On', which released on September 6 this year.

5) T1419

T1419, or Teen 1419, is a nine-member K-pop group signed to MLD Entertainment. They debuted with their single album 'Before Sunrise Part. 1' on January 11, 2021.

The group was created to perform hybrid promotions in South Korea, Japan, and the United States. The name T1419 signifies how all the members met when they were all between the ages of 14 and 19, following their dream of performing music together.

Also Read

Note: The list is not a ranking and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi