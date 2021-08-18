Top 5 new K-Pop groups so far

There are a number of big entertainment agencies in South Korea, and hundreds of young teen individuals sign with them to become K-Pop idols. However, sometimes, even before the K-Pop groups are formed, these idols begin to gain a following through their individual work.

Some participate in survival shows such as Producers 101 and Girls Planet 999 while others make their debuts as a group. Here are the top 5 new K-Pop groups of 2021 so far.

Disclaimer: This list is not definitive by any means, and is purely based on the opinions of the author. It is also unranked and numbered for the purpose of organization.

Who are the top five debut K-Pop groups of 2021?

5) Luminous

Luminous is one of the most anticipated K-Pop boy bands to debut in 2021. The band is currently represented by WIP Entertainment. Before this, however, the K-Pop group was represented by DS Entertainment.

They are scheduled to debut on 1 September, 2021 with the K-pop boy band consisting of Suil, Steven, Woobin, and Youngbin. The band is expected to release a mini album.

4) NTX

NTX formerly known as NT9 is a 10-member band that officially debuted on 30 March, 2021. The K-Pop group released a single called "Kiss The World." The band consists of Hyeongjin, Yunhyeok, Jaemin, Changhun, Hojun, Eunho, Jiseong, Seongwon, Gihyun and Rawhyun, and they are represented by Victory Company.

NTX also released digital singles as a pre-debut group as well.

3) Purple Kiss

Purple Kiss is a 7-member girl group that debuted on 15 March, 2021. The K-pop group released a pre-debut single in November 2020 and one in February 2021. Represented by RBW Entertainment, the girl group consists of Park Jieun, Na Goeun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein and Swan.

Purple Kiss also has an official fandom called PLORY and their debut title track was called Ponzona.

2) Kingdom

Kingdom debuted on 18 February, 2021 and consists of members Dann, Arthur, Mujin, Louis, Ivan, Jahan and Chiwoo. It must be noted that each member represented different Kings from history.

The band also has an official fandom whose members are addressed as Kingmakers.

The K-pop boy band is represented by GF Entertainment, and they have so far released History of Kingdom Part I and History of Kingdom Part II.

1) CIIPHER

CIIPHER is a seven-member boy band created by famous K-Pop idol Rain's company. The seven members are Hyunbin, Tan, Hwi, Keita, Tag, Dohwan, Won. The group debuted on 15 March, 2021.

They debuted with a mini album titled "I Like You." Having already garnered a significant following, the group has a fandom which is officially called Clue.

