5 of the most hated K-POP idols so far

BTS, BLACKPINK, GOT7, Stray Kids are K-POP bands that consist of members with a huge fan base globally. They are adored by their fandom and members also have a dedicated fan following individually. They are known as K-Pop stans, but what about antis?

Antis are individuals who hate or disprove idols and they usually get into arguments with fans about an idol's talent, image, styling among other things.

This leads to the question -- which of the K-POP idols have received the most hate from antis and why? Here's a curated list of the top 5 idols who received the most hate in the industry, and the reason would leave one stunned.

Disclaimer: This list is not definitive by any means, and is purely based on the opinions of the author. It is also unranked and numbered for the purpose of organization.

K-POP idols who are most hated as of 2021

Jennie from BLACKPINK

Jennie is one of the most popular female K-POP idols from South Korea. She was the first member of BLACKPINK to debut as a solo artist with a single titled SOLO. She is also one of the many K-POP idols who have received extreme hate from antis.

The reason behind all the trolling and hatred was because of the dating scandals that Jennie had been involved in. Jennie was most recently speculated as dating G-Dragon. There has been no confirmation from their agencies regarding the same.

Some people also hate the K-POP idol for lazy dancing and there are also rumors of Jennie's bad attitude.

Cha Eun-woo from ASTRO

Cha Eun-woo,, a member of ASTRO, is also well-known as an actor. He was seen in Hit The Top, My ID is Gangnam Beauty and most recently True Beauty. His performance in True Beauty was impressive. Yet, Cha Eun-woo has received a lot of hatred.

A section of ASTRO fans and that of the K-POP idol believe that the antis hate him because he is more popular than the band and the other members of the band.

Kai from EXO

K-POP idol Kai, who belongs to EXO, is another member who got on the wrong side of his fans after rumors of him dating were published by news portals. Idols dating each other continues to be frowned upon in Korea as fans take it too personally.

Majority of the fans believe that their favorite idol must remain single as a way of showing their sincerity towards their fans. Kai, however, was embroiled in dating scandals with BLACKPINK member Jennie and f(x) member Krystal.

Lisa from BLACKPINK

It is widely known that there is a large group of people who hate Lisa of BLACKPINK. These individuals hate the K-POP idol for being Thai and have made racist remarks about her.

Fans of the star did show their support for her online whenever such incidents occurred, yet Lisa continues to be on the receiving end of racist attacks.

Mamamoo Hwasa

Mamamoo member Hwasa is one of the most compelling female idols. The K-POP idol's vocal talent is considered one of the best in the industry and yet, she continues to receive a great amount of hate as well.

Fans believe that the reason Hwasa receives a lot of hate is because of unrealistic beauty standards. Many antis body shame Hwasa for not being thin enough, or fair enough.

It must be noted that this list doesn't include hate that members of bands such as BTS, Stray Kids and others receive as a whole.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul