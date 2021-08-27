5 richest K-pop groups in 2021

K-pop is a billion-dollar industry, and it hasn't stopped there, continuously growing to greater heights. There is a large influx of fans worldwide, leading to more revenue being generated. This has resulted in more companies putting in a stake by debuting their own artists in hopes of cashing in.

K-pop groups at the top of the industry make money by securing deals and endorsements left and right. But which are the highest-earning K-pop groups in 2021? Find out below.

Richest K-pop group in 2021

1) TVXQ ($30 million)

TVXQ is estimated to have a net worth of $30 million in 2021, making them the fifth most affluent K-pop group on this list. While they previously started as a five-member group, they are currently comprised of two idols.

TVXQ is one of, if not the most, popular K-pop groups in Japan. They are one of the most successful foreign acts in Japan, breaking numerous records for their achievements in the country.

In 2013, TVXQ's Japan tour was one of the highest-grossing tours of that year. They achieved even higher numbers with their 2017 tour.

The band promoted products for brands like Samsung, Lacoste, and Nike. TVXQ was also described as "K-pop royalty" by Billboard.

2) TWICE ($35 million)

With a net worth approximated at $35 million, TWICE is the fourth wealthiest K-pop artist. They are a nine-member K-pop girl group under JYP Entertainment.

TWICE has been dubbed the "Nation's Girl Group," owing to the virality and popularity of their discography. In 2020, it was estimated that they had sold a collective of over 10 million albums in both South Korea and Japan and were listed on Forbes' "30 Under 30" list that same year.

TWICE has been credited for the rise in JYP's stock price from 2015 to 2018.

3) BLACKPINK ($60 million)

BLACKPINK's current net worth is estimated to be around $60 million. They are a four-member K-pop group under YG Entertainment, home to acts such as BigBang, WINNER, and iKon.

Forbes has collectively referred to members of BLACKPINK as "one of the most powerful celebrities in South Korea." Along with their brand value as a group, the group members are highly in demand and possess a high net worth individually as well.

The members are ambassadors and endorsement models for various reputed brands, both as a group and in their solo careers. BLACKPINK has collaborated with names such as Adidas, Vogue, Kia Motors, Samsung, and Louis Vuitton.

2) EXO ($100 million)

EXO's net worth has been calculated to be around the $100 million to $130 million range. They are a nine-member K-pop boy group signed to SM Entertainment.

Each of EXO's members is estimated to have a net worth of around $8 million to $12 million. Along with their idol duties, each member is involved in various activities and projects, including acting and solo music releases.

EXO's best-selling album, "Don't Mess Up My Tempo," reportedly sold well over 1.9 million copies. They've held many world tours and are highly regarded for their contribution to SM Entertainment's financial success.

During the 4th financial quarter of 2018, SM reportedly made $188 million, with EXO having generated 31% of that amount.

1) BTS ($150 million)

The net worth of K-pop boy band BTS is estimated at over $150 million. They are currently under Big Hit Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Corporation.

While the solo activities of BTS' members are lesser compared to other groups, they are still regarded as the richest K-pop group of 2021 owing to their contribution towards the success of their label and the South Korean economy.

As reported by the Hyundai Research Institute in 2018, BTS brings in around $3.5 billion of economic worth to South Korea in a single year. This number supposedly increases by $1.2 billion per annum.

They are also credited with being one of the main reasons for the growth in music sales worldwide in 2018, which hit a total of $19 billion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer