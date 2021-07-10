"We miss you": EXO fans trend Baekhyun's name as the K-POP boy band member tweets for the first time in two months

EXO fans (or EXO-Ls) were in for a pleasant surprise when the band's member Baekhyun posted a tweet, 2 months into his military enlistment service.

Baekhyun debuted with SM Entertainment's EXO-K in 2012, with their single "Mama." The group, simply known as EXO now, went on to smash records and sweep the industry with their popularity. In 2013, they were titled the first South Korean music artist that managed to sell over a million copies of their album in 12 years. They've also performed at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, for its closing ceremony, in 2018.

Several members of EXO have gone on to debut as soloists and actors, Baekhyun being one of them. He made his musical theater debut in 2014, and starred in the reputed drama "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo." He finally made his solo debut as a music artist in 2019 with "City Lights."

The special occasion behind Baekhyun's tweet

고마워에리들 ♥ 보고싶다 보고싶지!?

예전처럼 자주 오지는 못하지만 , 보고싶어서 그만..

다들 코로나새...코로나녀석 조심해!! 마스크 꼭꼭 잘 쓰고! 언제나 건강만하고 행복하고있어봐봐!! 또 온다!^^댓글놀이하고싶다 어후... 증말... #큥_솔로데뷔_2주년 — Baekhyun_EXO (@B_hundred_Hyun) July 10, 2021

[TRANS] “Thank you Eris ♥ I miss you, do you miss me!? Though I can’t come often like before, since I miss you it’s enough..everyone watch out for Coro… (Corona)!! Wear your masks well! Always stay healthy & try to be happy!! I’ll come again!^^.. (……)”



Kyoong🥺😭 https://t.co/yxFhHHGda7 — EXO World Indonesia (@EXOWORLDINA) July 10, 2021

Baekhyun's tweet was received with surprise and joy, not only from to it being his first tweet in 2 months, but also due to the date he tweeted it on.

In July of 2019, Baekhyun made his much anticipated debut as a solo artist; with his EP "City Lights." The album was extremely well received, topping several national charts and breaking the record for best-selling album by a solo artist, according to Gaon Music Chart in South Korea.

Throughout the day, EXO-Ls were celebrating his EP's second anniversary by trending "#BOLO2ndAnniversary."

#BOLO2ndAnniversary



Baekhyun: Please give 'City Lights', my solo album that I'm releasing for the first time, lots of love! And to EXO-Ls that always support and love me, thank you, I love you and I miss you lots~ ♡ Let's be even happier! ❤️✨#BAEKHYUN @B_hundred_Hyun pic.twitter.com/wOc23OeDPl — 큐티 / 574 (@qtpiebyunbaek) July 9, 2021

The start of your solo artist path will always be memorable, cheers to many more years our soloist Byun Baekhyun 💗✨#큥_솔로데뷔_2주년 🤍#BOLO2ndAnniversary 🖤 pic.twitter.com/RJqNH3UnJn — 현이 D-574 (@wishingbbh) July 9, 2021

Baekhyun's tweet was made on the 2nd anniversary of his solo debut, a detail which fans picked up on immediately. EXO-Ls wasted no time in once again trending the K-POP star's name, to let them know how much they missed him.

You guys don't realize how much Baekhyun Loves Us... He is doing his Military service and still thinking about US.. He is such a Blessing for US pic.twitter.com/jej2cIkt8A — Baekhyun Enlistment Acc (@Baekhyun_E_acc) July 10, 2021

Byun Baekyun never fails to show his love for us EXO-L. Him not thinking of the hate he can get just to approach us and asking if we're okay after just two months of enlisment. @B_hundred_Hyun pic.twitter.com/KD1qNa7lEK — xiuminnie (@xiu_min13) July 10, 2021

it’s so cute how baekhyun tweeted again for city lights anniversary and that just shows he never misses out on the chances of thanking us and reminding us how much we loves and appreciates us. baekhyun is the best idol ever pic.twitter.com/xkE8kT27nr — 🦚 (@bambivr) July 10, 2021

Baekhyun really can't be miss us for a long time.!! It's only been two months since he was recruited, and now he can't miss us for long. I love him.😭😭😭❤️@B_hundred_Hyun pic.twitter.com/cyX6mni4Bh — baeki🍭🧡 (@Zoeexo5) July 10, 2021

(I know I’m late) but omg both Kyungsoo and Baekhyun reminded us to be careful of COVID today; Kyungsoo through 🧼💌 and Baekhyun through Twitter 🥺

Truly the sweetest boys 🤍 — 쉰화 ❄️ (@xunhuas) July 10, 2021

no you don't understand... baekhyun saw us be miserable without him and saw our celebration and he risked getting backlash from knets to celebrate with us. there is nobody like him 😭😭💗 — D-575 (@byunwrecked) July 10, 2021

Baekhyun posted just because we congratulated him on his 2nd solo debut Anniversary! The way he always notices our smallest efforts and reaches out to us no matter what the circumstances are, is proof of his undying unconditional love for his fans..I can't love this man enough!❤️ — Shrey | 공감 🔜 (@exo9sh) July 10, 2021

framed this bc it’s national baekhyun appearance after 2 months of his enlistment day pic.twitter.com/01913BAw6v — 🍧 (@baekiuthinker) July 10, 2021

Coincidentally another member of EXO, namely Kyungsoo (or D.O), had also updated EXO-Ls earlier today, hinting at the release of his solo album coming very soon. As such, fans of EXO have been actively celebrating, being able to interact and hear good news from 2 members on the same day.

