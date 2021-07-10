"We miss you": EXO fans trend Baekhyun's name as the K-POP boy band member tweets for the first time in two months

EXO fans (or EXO-Ls) were in for a pleasant surprise when the band's member Baekhyun posted a tweet, 2 months into his military enlistment service.
Baekhyun debuted with SM Entertainment's EXO-K in 2012, with their single "Mama." The group, simply known as EXO now, went on to smash records and sweep the industry with their popularity. In 2013, they were titled the first South Korean music artist that managed to sell over a million copies of their album in 12 years. They've also performed at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, for its closing ceremony, in 2018.
Several members of EXO have gone on to debut as soloists and actors, Baekhyun being one of them. He made his musical theater debut in 2014, and starred in the reputed drama "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo." He finally made his solo debut as a music artist in 2019 with "City Lights."
The special occasion behind Baekhyun's tweet
Baekhyun's tweet was received with surprise and joy, not only from to it being his first tweet in 2 months, but also due to the date he tweeted it on.
In July of 2019, Baekhyun made his much anticipated debut as a solo artist; with his EP "City Lights." The album was extremely well received, topping several national charts and breaking the record for best-selling album by a solo artist, according to Gaon Music Chart in South Korea.
Throughout the day, EXO-Ls were celebrating his EP's second anniversary by trending "#BOLO2ndAnniversary."
Baekhyun's tweet was made on the 2nd anniversary of his solo debut, a detail which fans picked up on immediately. EXO-Ls wasted no time in once again trending the K-POP star's name, to let them know how much they missed him.
Coincidentally another member of EXO, namely Kyungsoo (or D.O), had also updated EXO-Ls earlier today, hinting at the release of his solo album coming very soon. As such, fans of EXO have been actively celebrating, being able to interact and hear good news from 2 members on the same day.
