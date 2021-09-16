How many kids does Dwyane Wade have? Gabrielle Union recalls trauma of her husband having a child with Aja Metoyer

Gabrielle Monique Union opened up about her trauma when her husband Dwyane Wade became the father of a child with another woman. In an essay for Time, the popular actress discussed her journey of giving birth to daughter Kaavia James Union-Wade through surrogacy in 2018.

Dwyane Wade became the father of a son, Xavier Zechariah Wade, in 2013 with Aja Metoyer after he and Union split. Union wrote,

“It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived. But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience.”

Union added that she had undergone therapy. But she is not sure if she is past the trauma.

The children of Dwyane Wade

Former basketball player Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr. is a well-known individual in sports and pop culture spheres. In his athletic career of 16 years, he played for the Miami Heat and won three NBA championships.

Dwyane Wade tied the knot with his high school girlfriend, Siohvaughn Funches, in 2002. In the same year, they welcomed a son, Zaire Blessing, followed by another child, Zaya Wade, in 2007. The couple divorced in 2010.

He was given custody of his two children in 2011. Dwyane Wade also raised his nephew, Deanna Morris.

The NBA star then started dating actress Gabrielle Union. However, they split in 2013 because of career commitments. In the same year, Wade and his old friend, Aja Metoyer, conceived a son, Xavier Zechariah Wade.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union got engaged in 2013 and married the next year. They became parents to a daughter, Kaavia James Union-Wade, born through surrogacy in 2018.

The struggle to conceive

Union recently disclosed her adenomyosis, because of which she fought a battle with infertility, experienced several IVF cycles, and had around eight or nine miscarriages.

She wrote in her essay that she had once thought about taking the drug Lupron that could have helped her conceive despite the side effects.

The 48-year-old actress said that she was scared while starting the journey of surrogacy. But she was fine after she met the surrogate. She became emotional after seeing her daughter in an ultrasound.

Kaavia was born earlier than expected, although Union mentioned that it took 38 hours of labor before her birth. Doctors had to do an emergency C-section after finding that the umbilical cord was tied around the baby’s ankle.

Dwyane Wade mentioned in the ESPN documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected that he had to build a lot of courage to reveal the truth to his wife about his child with another woman.

