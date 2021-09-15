Who is Mason Morfit? All about Jordana Brewster’s fiance as couple announce engagement

Jordana Brewster is engaged to Mason Morfit. The actress announced the news through Instagram on September 14, writing:

“JB soon to be JBM.”

She shared a picture of herself with Mason, where they can be seen enjoying their day at the beach. The F9 actress was wearing a massive diamond ring in the image, and it had a round cut with a gold band. The couple was recently seen together in West Hollywood, California.

The actress was previously married to Andrew Form. They decided to split up during the COVID-19 pandemic and got divorced in 2020.

Regarding her relationship with Mason Morfit, Jordana Brewster said she met him while she was married to Andrew Form. The 41-year-old found him cute and charming and soon started to follow him on Instagram.

About Jordana Brewster’s fiancée, Mason Morfit

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit at CTAOP's Night Out (Image via Getty Images)

Mason Morfit is a businessman. Born on September 20, 1976, the 44-year-old has been a financial executive and CEO of ValueAct Capital since 2001.

Morfit has previously worked in popular companies like Advanced Medical Optics, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, MSD Performance, and more. He gained recognition following his engagement to Jordana Brewster.

His monthly salary is around $2.5 million, which sums his net worth to more than $75 million. Mason is active on Instagram, with 330 followers, and the account is private.

Mason Morfit completed his graduation from Princeton University and did his schooling at Sidwell Friends. His company has earned a profit of almost $3.6 billion to date.

The Financial Times reported that Morfit shifted to New York after college and joined as a research analyst at Credit Suisse. His ValueAct Capital bio says that he was also a part of Credit Suisse First Boston.

Mason Morfit was previously married to Anna-Mieke Ortiz, although it has not been confirmed until now. They reportedly tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to four children.

Mason Morfit and Jordana Brewster were first spotted together in July 2020. They were seen at a beach in Malibu and at a coffee date in Los Angeles. The relationship went public when the latter uploaded a screenshot of her Facetime call with Morfit.

Jordana is well-known for her appearances as Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. Apart from that, she played a significant role in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning in 2006.

