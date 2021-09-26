Who is Kaia Gerber? Inside her relationship with Jacob Elordi as the couple makes red carpet debut

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber were spotted together for the first time on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Picture Opening Gala on September 25.

The two have been dating for a year, but this was their first public appearance. Jacob was seen in a classic Celine suit and Kaia wore a champagne Celine dress with jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

The event was also attended by celebrities like Halle Berry, Regina Hall, Gabrielle Union, and more.

Kaia Gerber recently celebrated her 20th birthday along with Jacob Elordi. She even shared a black and white picture with him on Instagram.

The couple's pictures went viral, and several celebrities sent them their best wishes.

Who is Jacob Elordi's girlfriend?

Kaia Jordan Gerber is a well-known model and actress. She was born on September 3, 2001, to model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

The 20-year-old has worked alongside her mother in campaigns for the Omega watch brand and three covers of Vogue. After appearing at Fashion Week in 2017, she was seen in a few ad campaigns for fashion brands.

Jacob Elordi with Kaia Gerber at the latter's 20th birthday. (Image via chiquitolindo0/Twitter)

Gerber made her acting debut in Sister Cities when she was 15. She has made editorials and featured on the covers of fashion magazines like The Love Magazine, Pop Magazine, and international editions of Vogue.

Kaia created the KarlxKaia collection in collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld in 2018. Daily Front Row named her as part of a group of investors purchasing W Magazine in 2020.

She has also appeared in American Horror Story: Double Feature and the spinoff, American Horror Stories.

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber relationship timeline

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber grabbed the headlines during the Covid-19 pandemic after rumors of their relationship were making the rounds on the internet.

The couple were first seen together in September 2020 at a Nobu restaurant. Sources said that they were good friends at the time.

They were next seen holding hands in New York City's Soho, before being spotted on a dinner date in the East Village. Elordi was then seen vacationing with his girlfriend and her family.

After another outing in Los Angeles in October 2020, Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber officially announced their relationship through an Instagram post in November 2020.

