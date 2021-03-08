"Xenophobic, racist couple": Hailey and Justin Bieber slammed online after video of them mocking Mexicans goes viral  

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have landed themselves in hot water as an old clip featuring the two being racially insensitive on Instagram Live has resurfaced. Twitter has been divided over the incident. Some are campaigning to cancel the couple, while others are defending the duo, saying that it was a lighthearted joke on stereotypes and cannot be taken seriously.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin get slammed for "racist" comments

GUESS WHO’S CANCELLED: Justin and Hailey Bieber getting backlash for resurfaced clip of live stream where they make jokes about Mexicans, Cubans and Italians. Some are calling the couple racist as a result. pic.twitter.com/5cshl5rThS — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 7, 2021

In the specific clip that has upset lots of people on the internet, Justin Bieber can be seen wearing a hat and a bright loose shirt that he comments on. The 27-year old artist says he looks like "Fidel Castro" and follows up by saying that he looks like a "Cuban Drug lord." The couple can be seen bantering and having a conversation with a lot of stereotypes in the video:

"I wasn't going to say Fidel Castro but I was going to say you look like a mexican (a cuban drug lord) yeah"

The "Baby" singer then goes into a crude Italian impression saying "Give me the money," which Hailey then mocks and adds to by saying "it's a me, Mario" while making the pinched finger gesture that is commonly associated with Italians.

Don’t fucking dare to defend this XENOPHOBIC RACIST COUPLE JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN making fun of Mexicans and Cubans .....!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/t8phh8Od1K — popCulture (@popCult24436316) March 7, 2021

-and hailey recently AGAIN have made racist comments, hardly anyone spoke up or raised an issue about this being SO problematic. Why do ppl hate unproblematic, self made women like taylor while they don’t give a sh!t when Justin bieber has been a racist asshole multiple times? https://t.co/KAe2AfENEu — shivani//the archer stan🏹 (@jaylornation) March 8, 2021

daaaamn, i thought justin bieber “changed” and hailey will always be racist. stop defending them, it’s just another white couple pic.twitter.com/nw9jRI3Omr — okay (@pruplepanda) March 7, 2021

Justin and Hailey Bieber both being racist doesn't surprise me in the slightest, they both have racist pasts. So they definitely deserve each other, I can't stand either of them. — Jayda (team double trouble) met Madi (@madisphantom) March 7, 2021

alright so am I getting this right @justinbieber?



wearing a hat = looking mexican

mexican = drug lord

mexicans = speak with italian accent despite speaking SPANISH



mf and his wife aren't only racist but they lack braincells. i knew they married each other for a reason https://t.co/WtX6Hg5jOR — sel (@itsTaymericana) March 8, 2021

While the couple may have angered many people on the internet, there are a few people out there in the minority who believe the incident is blown out of proportion, and that people are "reaching" to make them look bad.

Aren’t peoples arms getting tired from all of this reaching — gbalrt 🤌🏼 (@gbalrt) March 8, 2021

justin bieber is not racist

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have yet to provide any comment on the allegations.

