"Xenophobic, racist couple": Hailey and Justin Bieber slammed online after video of them mocking Mexicans goes viral  

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have landed themselves in hot water as an old clip featuring the two being racially insensitive on Instagram Live has resurfaced. Twitter has been divided over the incident. Some are campaigning to cancel the couple, while others are defending the duo, saying that it was a lighthearted joke on stereotypes and cannot be taken seriously.
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin get slammed for "racist" comments
In the specific clip that has upset lots of people on the internet, Justin Bieber can be seen wearing a hat and a bright loose shirt that he comments on. The 27-year old artist says he looks like "Fidel Castro" and follows up by saying that he looks like a "Cuban Drug lord." The couple can be seen bantering and having a conversation with a lot of stereotypes in the video:
"I wasn't going to say Fidel Castro but I was going to say you look like a mexican (a cuban drug lord) yeah"
The "Baby" singer then goes into a crude Italian impression saying "Give me the money," which Hailey then mocks and adds to by saying "it's a me, Mario" while making the pinched finger gesture that is commonly associated with Italians.
While the couple may have angered many people on the internet, there are a few people out there in the minority who believe the incident is blown out of proportion, and that people are "reaching" to make them look bad.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have yet to provide any comment on the allegations.
