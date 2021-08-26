Where to watch American Horror Story Season 10: Double Feature? Streaming details, plot, cast and more

FX's American Horror Story has seen an upsurge in its popularity since its inception on TV. Although the fanbase has grown stronger with every season, the show has seen a slight dip in ratings with its recent seasons.

The tenth season of American Horror Story will aim to revitalize the ratings and maintain its critically acclaimed status. The show will premiere soon on FX, with FX on Hulu being its official streaming platform.

American Horror Story Season 10: Everything about the upcoming iteration of FX's horror show

When is American Horror Story: Double Feature premiering?

The show will premiere on August 25 at 10:00 PM (Image via FX)

The tenth season of the famous horror show, American Horror Story: Double Feature, will premiere on August 25, 2021, at 10:00 PM (ET). The first two episodes of the anthology series will premiere on FX.

How to watch FX online?

Viewers can watch the show through various TV streaming services (Image via FX)

Although FX is a TV channel, it can be viewed online in the USA with the help of TV streaming services like Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and more.

Fans will have to check out the plans of such TV streaming platforms and hand-pick a suitable one for them. They can also check the FX on Hulu to stream American Horror Story online.

When will American Horror Story: Double Feature stream on Hulu?

American Horror Story will premiere on Hulu the following day of its telecast on FX (Image via FX)

Hulu's FX hub, FX on Hulu, will stream the episodes a day after its premiere on Hulu. Hence, viewers can buy the subscription of Hulu to access the upcoming season of American Horror Story along with other FX shows.

How many episodes will American Horror Story Season 10 have?

American Horror Story: Double Feature is 10-episode long (Image via FX)

The tenth season of the popular show will have 10 episodes, with the finale premiering on October 27, 2021.

American Horror Story: Cast and what to expect?

The new season brings new horrors (Image via FX)

The returning season of American Horror Story will have the following cast and characters:

Sarah Paulson as TB Karen

Evan Peters as Austin Sommers

Finn Wittrock as Harry Gardner

Lily Rabe as Doris Gardner

Frances Conroy as Belle Noir

Leslie Grossman as Ursula

Billie Lourd as Lark

Adina Porter as Chief Burelson

Angelica Ross as The Chemist

Macaulay Culkin as Mickey

The cast of the latest season also features Chad Michaels, Sarah Paulson, John Carroll Lynch, and Neal McDonough.

American Horror Story's tenth season will also follow the style of previous seasons and will narrate the story of different people at separate locations with no relation to one another.

The tenth season has been divided into two parts: Red Tide and Death Valley. The former will feature the horrors of the sea, while the latter will frighten the fans with aliens.

