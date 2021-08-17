Where to watch Reservation Dogs? Streaming details and all you need to know

The American comedy television series, Reservation Dogs, co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, premiered on August 9, 2021. Only three episodes of the indigenous coming-of-age comedy have premiered so far. Fans will able to watch the rest of the episodes in the coming weeks.

Reservation Dogs has also been eulogized by critics and has received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition, critics on Metacritic have given it an aggregated score of 83/100.

Apart from the critical viewpoint, an IMDB rating of 8.2 also suggests an appreciation of the series among the public.

Reservation Dogs: Everything about FX's comedy television series

Where and when did Reservation Dogs premiere?

Reservation Dogs (Image via FX on Hulu)

The first two episodes of Reservation Dogs were dropped on FX on Hulu on August 9, 2021, in the US. The third episode premiered on August 16, 2021, with many more to arrive in the coming weeks.

Think you're ready for Uncle Brownie? It's time to find out. Episode 3 is now streaming. #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/DDfoTlMr8j — Reservation Dogs (@RezDogsFXonHulu) August 16, 2021

Apart from the US, Aussie fans also saw the arrival of Reservation Dogs on Binge on August 10, 2021.

How to watch Reservation Dogs on FX on Hulu?

Reservation Dogs (Image via FX on Hulu)

"FX on Hulu" is a content hub for FX networks which is now a part of Hulu's streaming library. Fans will have to buy Hulu's subscription to gain access to exclusive FX content including Reservation Dogs.

The subscription of Hulu starts at $5.99 per month, while viewers can also access the OTT platform through the Disney+ bundle at $13.99 per month.

When will Reservation Dogs arrive on Disney+ globally?

It was earlier announced that Reservation Dogs will start streaming globally on Disney+ through Star. However, no official release date has been announced yet.

How many episodes will Reservation Dogs have?

Reservation Dogs (Image via FX on Hulu)

The FX comedy series is expected to last eight episodes, with the finale premiering in September 2021. The finale along with the other episodes will be exclusively available on Hulu in the USA.

Reservation Dogs: Cast and characters

Reservation Dogs: Cast and characters (Image via FX on Hulu)

The American TV show's name draws similarities with Tarantino's 1992 Reservoir Dogs. The story even seems to have drawn inspiration from the Tarantino classic. Reservation Dogs, however, has adopted a similar idea into the comedy genre.

The FX TV series features four Native American teenagers who grew up on a reservation in eastern Oklahoma. Owing to various circumstances, these indigenous teenagers decide to turn towards crime, forming their gang Reservation Bandits.

What happens afterwards is the plot of Reservation Dogs. The coming-of-age comedy series stars the following cast:

Teenagers

Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan Postoak

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill

Lane Factor as Cheese

Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack

Others

Zahn McClarnon as Officer Big

Sarah Podemski as Rita

Lil Mike as Mose

Funny Bone as Mekko

Dallas Goldtooth as Spirit

Gary Farmer as Uncle Brownie

Kirk Fox as Kenny Boy

Matty Cardarople as Ansel

Keland Lee Bearpaw as Danny Bighead

Jana Schmieding as Clinic receptionist

Elva Guerra as Jackie

Jack Maricle as White Steve

Jude Barnett as Bone Thug Dog

Xavier Bigpond as Weeze

Bobby Lee as Dr Kang

Casey Camp-Horinek

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul