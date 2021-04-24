Rita Ora and Taika Waititi? ‘The Voice’ judge and ‘Thor’ director’s cozy pic sparks romance rumors

British singer Rita Ora recently sparked rumors that she may be dating Taika Waititi after she posted a photo with the "Thor" franchise director on Instagram.

The photo featured Ora looking directly into the camera, while Waititi had his arms around her as they wore matching Gucci outfits. Waititi's face was partially covered by a cap, but he was tagged in the picture.

The photo, which was shared collectively with other photos, has the caption:

"Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.. ❤️ #midweekupdate"

Ora is currently in Australia filming for the country's edition of the music competition show, The Voice.

Meanwhile, Waititi is currently filming the next movie in the Marvel Norse superhero franchise titled "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Also read: Shock G dead: Digital Underground legend's tragic death at 57 upsets fans

Advertisement

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi spotted together recently

Ora and Waititi have been spotted together on numerous occasions. According to The Sun, a listener of the "Who? Weekly" podcast stated that they saw the rumored couple kissing inside a restaurant.

Additionally, Ora has been pictured with Waititi and other celebrities on numerous occasions. Just this week, Ora was pictured leaving a private jet with "Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth and American actor Matt Damon as well as Waititi. The group also included Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky.

Also read: Who is Ezra Furman? 34-year-old singer comes out as a transgender woman, reveals she is a mom

A few days before this, Ora was spotted with actor Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot for a bike ride. While it was not confirmed whether Waititi was present during the bike ride, the New Zealand film director had met up with Crowe to play rugby the previous month.

It is rumored that Rita Ora and Russell Crowe will be in the upcoming "Thor" film. "Thor: Love and Thunder" is slated to be released in May 2022 and is part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will star Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt and more.

Advertisement

Ora has also been spotted spending time with actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina as well as Waititi.

Waititi has been married to New Zealand film producer Chelsea Winstanley since 2011. However, they reportedly split in 2018 after seven years of marriage.

Also read: Twitter drags Ashanti for picture with a "mystery man": Here's why fans are "speechless" amid romance rumors