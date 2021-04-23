Shock G dead: Digital Underground legend's tragic death at 57 upsets fans

Digital Underground's lead vocalist, Shock G, has died at 57 years old in Tampa, Florida, and many fans have expressed their disbelief over the news.

Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J revealed the news through an Instagram post.

Chopmaster J shared a throwback picture, writing:

"34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!"

Remembering Shock G's career starting with Digital Underground

Born Gregory Jacobs, Shock G founded Digital Underground with Chopmaster J and the late Kenneth Waters in 1987. The following year, the group released a 12-inch single record on Macola Records, featuring "Your Life's a Cartoon" as the A-side and "Underwater Rimes" as the B-side. Both records were written, produced and performed by Shock G, who also sketched the cartoon-type cover illustrations.

In 1989, the group made their first underground hit with "Doowutchyalike," which reached MTV's top 100 videos of the year and paved the way for their debut album, "Sex Packets."

Their debut album contained their biggest hit, "The Humpty Dance," and is sung by Shock G's alter ego, Humpty Hump.

The late rapper is also known for writing and producing 2Pac's "I Get Around" and co-producing 2Pac's debut album "2Pacalypse Now."

Shock G has also worked with other artists like Prince, Dr Dre, Monie Live, and more.

Shock G even found some success as a solo artist, with songs like "We Got More" and "Cherry Flava'd Email."

Fans remember Shock G

Fans of the Digital Underground lead vocalist, including celebrities, took to social media to share their tributes to Shock G in light of the upsetting news.

Shock G’s passing is weighing on my spirit in ways I didn’t expect and it’s heavy😔 — Vaxine Shaw🇧🇧 (@QaizerSoze) April 23, 2021

Really sad to hear this.



Shock G was a Pioneer. There may not have been a 2pac or gangster rap without him. — Alex Fortin (@TheAl3xFortin) April 23, 2021

I Never Forget About His Songs In My Early Childhood

Years & It's Breaks My Heart He Passed Away Good

Rapper Will Be Miss My Heart Go Out To His Family.

R.I.P. Shock G Heaven — David J Key Aka D (@westwego2010) April 23, 2021

RIP Shock G.



Might I say the king of feel good Hip-Hop. A true legend. #RIPShockG https://t.co/DlAIdBOLzL — J.J. Garcia (@JJ_Garcia3) April 23, 2021

RIP to the homey Gregory Jacobs a/k/a Shock G b/k/a Humpty Hump.



Thanks for giving us digital underground, Tupac, a silly ass dance, and the right to do whutchalike!!!! 😢 pic.twitter.com/PxQOwiil8m — Nateoshi 6️⃣.2️⃣5️⃣ ₿ (@natet313) April 23, 2021

Oh No, Not Shock G (and his alter ego Humpty Hump). He helped keep P Funk Alive! He is responsible for Digital Underground's "The Humpty Dance", 2Pac's breakthrough single "I Get Around", and co-producer of 2Pac's debut album 2Pacalypse Now. Prayers to family & friends.🙏Dang. pic.twitter.com/51aEAw6nKn — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) April 23, 2021

“I look back [on my times with Shock G] with the greatest fondness. Those were like some of the best times of my life...”

- Tupac

1995



RIP Shock G pic.twitter.com/7QxckaJMM2 — 2PAC (@2PAC) April 23, 2021

My squad looked up to Shock G so much. 1 of 1. Digital Underground broadened the scope of hip hop. “I Get Around” is 1 of 1. Tupac bounced all over that track. My deepest sympathies and condolences to the crew and his family. 🙏🏾 — PHAROAHE MONCH (@pharoahemonch) April 23, 2021

RIP Shock G, psychedelic rap pioneer, one of the 1st & best to translate funk into hip-hop. A high concept genius, who discovered 2Pac & invented sex packets. Our Groucho Mark: raunchy, hilarious & weird. Burger King bathrooms would never be the same. Humpty Hump lives forever 🥸 pic.twitter.com/F3rJtlDdh2 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 23, 2021

RIP Shock-G/Humpty Hump. I remember when NWA’s road manager Atron said he had a group called Digital Underground. He played DOWHATCHALIKE video & I went crazy. I had to sample DU on JACKIN FOR BEATS and WHO’S THE MACK. And nobody had a better stage show. A true Bay Area original. pic.twitter.com/skrOoM1Rsv — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 23, 2021

RIP Shock G. Can’t believe we lost another hip-hop icon. pic.twitter.com/Zg0DwLHqE7 — Patricio Chile (@patjchile) April 23, 2021

DAMN. Just read the news about Shock G. In the span of a few weeks, we’ve lost DMX, Black Rob and now Shock G. This is crazy. RIP Shock G. #ShimmyShimmyCocoaPop #YeaWeChocolateCrossover — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 23, 2021

At the time of writing, no cause of death had been revealed.

