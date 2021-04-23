Shock G dead: Digital Underground legend's tragic death at 57 upsets fans

Digital Underground's lead vocalist, Shock G, has died at 57 years old in Tampa, Florida, and many fans have expressed their disbelief over the news.
Digital Underground co-founder Chopmaster J revealed the news through an Instagram post.
Chopmaster J shared a throwback picture, writing:
"34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!!"
Also read: The world of Hip-Hop reacts to DMX's death
Remembering Shock G's career starting with Digital Underground
Born Gregory Jacobs, Shock G founded Digital Underground with Chopmaster J and the late Kenneth Waters in 1987. The following year, the group released a 12-inch single record on Macola Records, featuring "Your Life's a Cartoon" as the A-side and "Underwater Rimes" as the B-side. Both records were written, produced and performed by Shock G, who also sketched the cartoon-type cover illustrations.
In 1989, the group made their first underground hit with "Doowutchyalike," which reached MTV's top 100 videos of the year and paved the way for their debut album, "Sex Packets."
Also read: Who is DMX and how did MMA Twitter react to his death?
Their debut album contained their biggest hit, "The Humpty Dance," and is sung by Shock G's alter ego, Humpty Hump.
The late rapper is also known for writing and producing 2Pac's "I Get Around" and co-producing 2Pac's debut album "2Pacalypse Now."
Shock G has also worked with other artists like Prince, Dr Dre, Monie Live, and more.
Shock G even found some success as a solo artist, with songs like "We Got More" and "Cherry Flava'd Email."
Fans remember Shock G
Fans of the Digital Underground lead vocalist, including celebrities, took to social media to share their tributes to Shock G in light of the upsetting news.
At the time of writing, no cause of death had been revealed.
Also read: DMX death: NFL Twitter mourns legendary rapper's demise