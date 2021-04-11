DMX death: NFL Twitter mourns legendary rapper's demise

The hip hop and rap community lost a legend on Friday when rapper DMX passed away at the age of 50. The iconic star had been on life support since last week after suffering a heart attack.

DMX's representatives gave this update on Tuesday about his condition.

"On behalf of DMX's family, we are asking everyone to include him in your prayers. His condition has not changed. He is in a coma and on a ventilator at this time. The family appreciates all of the love and prayers from everyone around the world. The family will update everyone as we are updated. Otherwide please respect the privacy of the family."

On Friday, his family released a statement about his passing.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him."

DMX will be greatly missed and will go down in history as one of the best rappers to have ever lived. Athletes from all over the world paid homage to DMX on social media upon learning of his passing.

NFL players react to the passing of rap legend DMX on Twitter

DMX in 2015

NFL and NBA athletes paid their respects to DMX on Twitter. The rapper had been a big part of the hip hop/rap industry for the majority of the early 2000s and was an inspirational figure to many.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu shared an iconic image of the late rapper.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown retweeted an old video of DMX and his daughter on a roller coaster.

2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay also paid homage to the great rapper.

DMX's impact transcended beyond music and he will forever be remembered as an iconic artist and a great human being.

NBA superstars LeBron James and James Harden also shared an image of the rapper on social media to pay their respects.

❌4L!! Rest In Paradise LEGEND!! 🐕🐕 pic.twitter.com/Y0m0DVl5Up — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 9, 2021