Twitter drags Ashanti for picture with a "mystery man": Here's why fans are "speechless" amid romance rumors

Musician Ashanti raised waves on social media when she posted a picture of herself with an unnamed man for an outing at the Taboo Cancun, which she tagged in the photo. Many took to Twitter to express their surprise and curiosity about Ashanti's supposed date.

Born Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, the R&B and hip-hop singer is known for keeping details of her personal life private. The "Foolish" singer also posted pictures and videos with her family and friends from the outing.

Also read: Shock G dead: Digital Underground legend's tragic death at 57 upsets fans

Who is Ashanti's new mystery man?

Ashanti has not identified the man with her in the Instagram post, leaving fans to clamor to find out the identity of the mystery man.

Ashanti attended the event with a group of friends and family, including her mother, sister, and rapper Flo Rida. But the mystery man is not present in the group picture.

Earlier this year, Ashanti was rumored to be dating Flo Rida after they were photographed hanging out together in Cancun. However, the singer denied the rumors, saying that the friends had got together to mark her younger sister, Kenashia's birthday.

Advertisement

Also read: Who is Ezra Furman? 34-year-old singer comes out as a transgender woman, reveals she is a mom

Ashanti's most prolific relationship was her decade-long romance with rapper Nelly after they met at the 2003 Grammy Awards, where he won his first award for Best Rap/Song Performance. Ashanti had won the Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album the same year, and the two met during the press conference.

The music power couple would often show up to gala events and red carpet events together as they both racked up hits and earned millions in record sales.

However, in April 2014, reports emerged that the couple had broken up, with Ashanti claiming that she felt "betrayed," hinting that there might have been infidelity involved. However, Ashanti has not spoken much about the breakup except that both of them were focusing on their careers.

Also read: "I am sincerely repenting": Former BTOB member Ilhoon admits to using marijuana at first hearing

Advertisement

What fans are saying about Ashanti's potential date

Many fans took to social media to celebrate Ashanti's potential new man, with some expressing surprise at the man pictured with her.

While some users attacked Ashanti for her date, many fans rose to defend her choices. Some fans also expressed concern that Ashanti was out and about when she had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus a few months ago.

If this is true, I want a detailed bulletpoint list on what this man did to pull Ashanti. He needs to be teaching Skillshare classes and everything. https://t.co/zvyCGN3I7s — Cheryl Lynn Eaton (@cheryllynneaton) April 23, 2021

Y’all mad about Ashanti being with a white man... I’m mad that sis hasn’t missed ONE vacation since the panoramic pic.twitter.com/U4CoAIz0pl — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) April 23, 2021

Idk being in a relationship with somebody that can’t say “nigga” dont sound fun to me, but you do you Ashanti pic.twitter.com/XvhvNnE8aZ — blackanese🈶 (@shawnmyrelle) April 23, 2021

It be the same black men defending other blk men for getting with a white woman mad at Ashanti pic.twitter.com/sDouJrTQP1 — Xtraphobic (@Xophobic) April 23, 2021

Advertisement

The Hoteps are upset Ashanti with a white man but they ain’t got nothing to say about all these basketball and football players 🧐 — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) April 23, 2021

Y’all worried about this weird looking man Ashanti is posing with & here I am wondering why she can’t stay her black ass the fuck home. Didn’t she get COVID before? pic.twitter.com/28nVLAoNDF — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) April 23, 2021

The same black men mad at Ashanti for getting herself a white man are THE SAME black men who treat black women like garbage. pic.twitter.com/aFx7DTg1Xx — RCE (@moreofmaur) April 23, 2021

Everyone’s upset that Ashanti is dating a white man.

It’s 2021.

The fuck’s wrong with people. pic.twitter.com/SANIga170P — Black Lives Matter 🇺🇸 (@Andy4691) April 23, 2021

Advertisement

Ashanti’a man is yt ?! Damn I gotta get with the program 🙃 — 🏋️‍♀️ (@domiinezz) April 23, 2021

A few jokes...ok, but a few are starting to do too much over Ashanti taking a pic w that white man. — Pfizer Pheromone (@JahInTheMiddle) April 23, 2021

I’m reading all the Ashanti tweets and I’m just speechless like REALLY y’all. She waited soooo long to share pictures of her man for a reason because she knew y’all were gonna react like this. It’s horrible that you can’t see that she’s in love and happy. It’s 2021 stop hating. pic.twitter.com/MX6CrbKVtq — ClearlyI'mFantastic🤍 (@itsmygreylife) April 23, 2021

Bdeep beep beep beep beep. Ghat damn!!! That motherfvcker fine as hell!!! Ashanti look aite too I guess. Beep beep beep beep. I BRING THE FUNK! 🤷🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/vftziX3Y5U — 🦝Trollin Martin (Parody)🦝 (@MartinSwollen) April 23, 2021

The singer was also linked with rapper Joyner Lucas last year after she featured in the music video for his single, "Falling Slowly."