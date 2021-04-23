Twitter drags Ashanti for picture with a "mystery man": Here's why fans are "speechless" amid romance rumors

Musician Ashanti raised waves on social media when she posted a picture of herself with an unnamed man for an outing at the Taboo Cancun, which she tagged in the photo. Many took to Twitter to express their surprise and curiosity about Ashanti's supposed date.
Born Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, the R&B and hip-hop singer is known for keeping details of her personal life private. The "Foolish" singer also posted pictures and videos with her family and friends from the outing.
Who is Ashanti's new mystery man?
Ashanti has not identified the man with her in the Instagram post, leaving fans to clamor to find out the identity of the mystery man.
Ashanti attended the event with a group of friends and family, including her mother, sister, and rapper Flo Rida. But the mystery man is not present in the group picture.
Earlier this year, Ashanti was rumored to be dating Flo Rida after they were photographed hanging out together in Cancun. However, the singer denied the rumors, saying that the friends had got together to mark her younger sister, Kenashia's birthday.
Ashanti's most prolific relationship was her decade-long romance with rapper Nelly after they met at the 2003 Grammy Awards, where he won his first award for Best Rap/Song Performance. Ashanti had won the Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album the same year, and the two met during the press conference.
The music power couple would often show up to gala events and red carpet events together as they both racked up hits and earned millions in record sales.
However, in April 2014, reports emerged that the couple had broken up, with Ashanti claiming that she felt "betrayed," hinting that there might have been infidelity involved. However, Ashanti has not spoken much about the breakup except that both of them were focusing on their careers.
What fans are saying about Ashanti's potential date
Many fans took to social media to celebrate Ashanti's potential new man, with some expressing surprise at the man pictured with her.
While some users attacked Ashanti for her date, many fans rose to defend her choices. Some fans also expressed concern that Ashanti was out and about when she had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus a few months ago.
The singer was also linked with rapper Joyner Lucas last year after she featured in the music video for his single, "Falling Slowly."