Where to watch Descendants: The Royal Wedding online ? Disney Plus, release date, streaming details and more 

TV special Descendants: The Royal Wedding premiered on Disney Channel on August 13 at 9:40 p.m. ET. A part of Disney's Descendents franchise, the TV special featured Mal and King Ben's royal wedding.
The release of the animated feature was exclusively meant for the Disney Channel. Fans, however, were able to catch Descendants animated feature on streaming platforms like fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV and more.
Viewers in the USA can still watch the TV special via reruns of the Disney Channel or through streaming TV services.
Descendants: Everything about The Royal Wedding's arrival on Disney+
Release Date
Descendants: The Royal Wedding aired on Disney Channel on Friday, August 13, right after Disney Channel's original movie Spin. After its premiere on Disney Channel, the animated feature is expected to drop on Disney+ soon.
However, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding the release date. Hence, fans will have to wait a little longer.
Will Descendants: The Royal Wedding be available free of cost on Disney+?
It is quite inevitable that Descendants special will arrive on Disney's OTT platform sooner or later. However, viewers will have to buy a subscription to Disney+ to have access to its content.
The subscription of Disney+ costs around $7.99/month that will unlock most of the content on the OTT platform. However, to access major releases like Black Widow, viewers will have to pay an additional $29.99 for the premium access.
Voice cast of Descendants: The Royal Wedding
The voice cast of Descendants: The Royal Wedding constitutes the following members:
- Dove Cameron as Mal
- Sofia Carson as Evie
- Booboo Stewart as Jay
- Mitchell Hope as Ben
- China Anne McClain as Uma
- Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad Charming
- Anna Cathcart as Dizzy Tremaine
- Sarah Jeffery as Audrey
- Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog
- Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother
- Dan Payne as Beast
- Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle
- Cheyenne Jackson as Hades
- Faye Mata as Maleficent
- Jack Venturo as Pain
- Ryan Garcia as Panic
The Descendants' special got its name from the royal wedding of Mal (Dove Cameron) and Ben (Mitchell Hope). The TV special features plenty of obstacles, and various threats almost ruined the wedding.
Apart from the funny moments, Descendants: The Royal Wedding also featured a subtle mention of Carlos (a tribute to the late Cameron Boyce).