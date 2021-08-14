Where to watch Descendants: The Royal Wedding online ? Disney Plus, release date, streaming details and more 

TV special Descendants: The Royal Wedding premiered on Disney Channel on August 13 at 9:40 p.m. ET. A part of Disney's Descendents franchise, the TV special featured Mal and King Ben's royal wedding.

The release of the animated feature was exclusively meant for the Disney Channel. Fans, however, were able to catch Descendants animated feature on streaming platforms like fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV and more.

Mal and Ben finally have their happily ever after ❤️ What was your favorite moment from #DescendantsRoyalWedding? #DisneyDescendants pic.twitter.com/WyTgFgfm2g — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) August 14, 2021

Viewers in the USA can still watch the TV special via reruns of the Disney Channel or through streaming TV services.

Descendants: Everything about The Royal Wedding's arrival on Disney+

Release Date

Descendants: The Royal Wedding (Image via Disney Channel)

Descendants: The Royal Wedding aired on Disney Channel on Friday, August 13, right after Disney Channel's original movie Spin. After its premiere on Disney Channel, the animated feature is expected to drop on Disney+ soon.

However, there hasn't been any official announcement regarding the release date. Hence, fans will have to wait a little longer.

Will Descendants: The Royal Wedding be available free of cost on Disney+?

Descendants: The Royal Wedding (Image via Disney Channel)

It is quite inevitable that Descendants special will arrive on Disney's OTT platform sooner or later. However, viewers will have to buy a subscription to Disney+ to have access to its content.

The subscription of Disney+ costs around $7.99/month that will unlock most of the content on the OTT platform. However, to access major releases like Black Widow, viewers will have to pay an additional $29.99 for the premium access.

Voice cast of Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Descendants: The Royal Wedding (Image via Disney Channel)

The voice cast of Descendants: The Royal Wedding constitutes the following members:

Dove Cameron as Mal

Sofia Carson as Evie

Booboo Stewart as Jay

Mitchell Hope as Ben

China Anne McClain as Uma

Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad Charming

Anna Cathcart as Dizzy Tremaine

Sarah Jeffery as Audrey

Bobby Moynihan as Dude the Dog

Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother

Dan Payne as Beast

Keegan Connor Tracy as Belle

Cheyenne Jackson as Hades

Faye Mata as Maleficent

Jack Venturo as Pain

Ryan Garcia as Panic

The Descendants' special got its name from the royal wedding of Mal (Dove Cameron) and Ben (Mitchell Hope). The TV special features plenty of obstacles, and various threats almost ruined the wedding.

Apart from the funny moments, Descendants: The Royal Wedding also featured a subtle mention of Carlos (a tribute to the late Cameron Boyce).

