WWE's deal with Hulu expiring soon; Possible implications revealed - Reports

WWE and Hulu joined hands in 2012. U.S. Hulu users have since been given on-demand next-day access to watch SmackDown, RAW and other wrestling content. Now, it seems that this 9-year long partnership is possibly coming to an end.

As per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE's deal with Hulu is set to expire sometime in 2022 or even by the end of 2021. As a result, Hulu will no longer be able to provide the next-day access service for WWE shows to its fans. This will leave the on-demand next day access service up for grabs for possible buyers.

WWE's deal with Hulu is set to expire soon. Peacock makes sense as a potential suitor.



Who could WWE sell the rights to?

Peacock is a major potential buyer

Brandon Thurston speculated that Peacock could be a likely buyer for the rights. If Peacock is able to get next-day access to WWE shows, it would be a huge step forward for the streaming service.

At the moment, Peacock users are able to watch episodes of SmackDown and RAW 30 days after they air on television. This came as a result of the WWE Network being shifted over to Peacock in a reported billion dollar deal.

It is also possible that Hulu could renew the deal and keep the rights, but WWE might be interested in selling the rights to YouTube or Amazon. However, per Thurston, that is less likely to happen right now.

