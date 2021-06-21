Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians? All about the lawsuit as KUWTK reunion addresses Rob Kardashian's absence and more

In the second part of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion that aired on June 20 on E!, Khloe Kardashian revealed the status of Rob Kardashian’s love life and opened up on her family’s equation with Dream Kardashian’s mom, Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian did not appear at the KUWTK reunion. Khloe did not mention Chyna’s name. But Andy Cohen brought it up anyway. Addressing Rob and his family’s fall out with Chyna, Andy said,

“It must be hard co-parenting for him with someone who’s suing his entire family.”

Blac Chyna sues the Kardashians

Chyna sued the Kardashians for getting the former E! reality series Rob & Chyna canceled. The lawsuit was filed in 2017. The reality series was created to shed light on their relationship.

The first season of the show was filmed when the pair were together. Chyna claimed in the lawsuit that E! had greenlit a second season of Rob & Chyna. She said the deal fell through because of Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s names were also mentioned in the lawsuit but were later removed. The lawsuit has not yet been settled. A trial jury against the family will take place on November 29, 2021.

It was a major victory for Chyna when the court ruled she was entitled to a jury trial. Her attorney, Lynne Ciani, said that her client had submitted substantial evidence to support the claims made against the Kardashian family.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship

Rob & Chyna got engaged in April 2016 and welcomed their daughter Dream in November. But their relationship ended a month later as they announced their separation

Rob and Chyna broke up at the end of 2016. A second season had been planned for their spin-off show, Rob & Chyna, but the production had to be stopped after their breakup.

Rob and Chyna also had to figure out how to co-parent their four-year-old daughter. At the KUWTK reunion, Khloe said,

“We could only imagine how hard it is. I know he feels really guilty about that, so none of us ever made him feel bad about it. Dream is honesty one of the most incredible little girls in the entire world. We never blur the two. We separate completely. We respect that Chyna is the mother of Dream and always respect that that’s her position. We never try to make Rob feel any more guilty. That’s out of his control.”

Khloe confirmed that Rob has been feeling good and working hard on himself. She also said that Rob is dating again but has not mentioned a special person in his life.

