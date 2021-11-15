Who is Arielle Jean Jackson? Woman arrested for assaulting Southwest Airlines flight attendant

A woman named Arielle Jean Jackson was recently arrested after she punched a Southwest Airlines employee in the head while boarding a flight at Dallas airport. Cops said that Jackson was arrested on November 13 at Love Field, Dallas.

Jackson was busted on charges of aggravated assault. Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainza said the incident happened during the boarding process of a flight from Dallas to La Guardia Airport in New York.

LaurenBaratzLogsted @LaurenBaratzL Arielle Jean Jackson should be put on all airlines' No-Fly List: foxbusiness.com/economy/southw… Arielle Jean Jackson should be put on all airlines' No-Fly List: foxbusiness.com/economy/southw…

Police explained that Jackson initially had an argument with an operations agent at the back of the plane and was asked to leave. She had another argument with the second operations agent while leaving, and it eventually became a physical fight where the woman hit the agent with a closed fist on the head.

The operations agent was admitted to the hospital and was released on the night of November 13. Jackson was taken to Dallas County Jail on November 14 and released on a bond of $10,000. She did not list an attorney for herself.

About Arielle Jean Jackson in brief

Southwest Airlines has reported an increase in threatening and violent behavior of passengers (Image via Getty Images)

Arielle Jean Jackson was boarding Southwest Airlines from Dallas to Los Angeles. It is unknown if she was a native of any of both places.

Dallas police have not revealed much information about Jackson. However, a report shared by NBC News mentions that her real name is Arielle Jean Jackson Black. She is 32 years old, and details related to her family and personal life remain unavailable for now.

Authorities have not found any previous records of similar incidents or any criminal record of Jackson. However, this particular incident has made her a notorious individual in Dallas for now.

Southwest Airlines mentioned in an email stating that they have a zero-tolerance policy against any sort of harassment and assault, and they support their employees while they cooperate with local authorities following the recent incident.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, they have received 5,100 complaints of unruly travelers since November 9. They have spotted a significant increase in incidents where passengers have disrupted flight operations with their threatening and violent behavior. Despite the Zero Tolerance campaign, the rate of such incidents has been high.

Edited by Shaheen Banu