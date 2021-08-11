Who is Kim Scott? Eminem's ex-wife hospitalized after reported suicide attempt 

Popular rapper, songwriter and record producer Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott was hospitalized after she reportedly tried to commit suicide. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources said that police and emergency workers responded to a call of a suicidal person from Scott’s home in Michigan on July 30.

Reports say that when the cops arrived, Kim had to be restrained as she was being very violent. Even the paramedics were not able to check her vitals. She had many small lacerations on the back of her leg and there was some blood on the floor.

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, is currently hospitalized following a suicide attempt. https://t.co/W4HHmlr509 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 11, 2021

Kim Scott was admitted to the hospital for medical and psychological evaluation. She is now recovering back at home. It is unknown whether she is receiving any extra care.

Eminem and Kim married in 1999 and divorced in 2001. They remarried for a few months in 2006 and have a daughter, Hailie Jade. Eminem has not yet commented on the incident and it is unknown why Kim tried to commit suicide.

Who is Kim Scott, and how did she and Eminem meet?

Kim Scott with Eminem (Image via kimscottmathers/Instagram)

Born Kimberly Anne Scott on 9 January 1975, she became Kimberly Anne Mathers after her marriage to Eminem. She was raised in Warren, Michigan, United States, and is currently 46 years old. She has kept her private life quiet, but she has still grabbed the headlines in the last few years for some reason.

Kim Scott met Eminem when she was 13 and Eminem was 15. They dated during their high school years and Kim gave birth to daughter Hailie Jade in 1995. When Eminem became popular in 1999, the couple made their relationship official and got married.

They filed for divorce in 2001 and reconciled in 2005. The rapper adopted his wife’s daughter Whitney along with her niece Alaina. They remarried in 2006 and split three months later.

Kim and her twin sister had a very troubled childhood as they had to live in a youth shelter to escape their abusive stepfather. She later struggled with substance abuse and was even arrested for felony cocaine possession in 2003. She was then charged with driving under the influence in 2015, which she later admitted was indeed a suicide attempt.

Eminem has frequently mentioned Kim Scott in his lyrics throughout the years. The comments that passed between both of them became kinder as time passed by. They are currently on good terms.

Also Read: What happened to Paty Navidad? Mexican actress hospitalized due to COVID, days after denying the virus "doesn't exist"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Sabine Algur