NCT's Lucas posts handwritten apology for past behavior; SM releases statement and halts his activities

NCT and WayV member Lucas and SM Entertainment broke their silence on the scandal revolving over him gaslighting his ex-girlfriends.

On August 23, Chinese and Korean netizens uploaded posts claiming to be Lucas' ex-girlfriends and accused him of gaslighting, cheating, and being a "money-leecher."

SM Entertainment and Lucas respond to allegations

After two days of silence and a massive uproar in the NCT fandom, NCT's agency, SM Entertainment, released a statement today regarding the allegations. The company's statement was released by K-media outlet Star Today.

The company hasn't outrightly denied the allegations. Instead, they have chosen to suspend Lucas' activities for the time being, including Lucas and Hendery's upcoming single "Jalapeño."

Fans can read the entire statement below:

"Hello. This is SM Entertainment. We apologize for causing concern due to our artist Lucas's personal life. We recognized the seriousness of this matter and have decided to halt the release of all content for WayV's Lucas and Hendery's single "Jalapeño," including the song and music video scheduled to be released on August 25, 6 pm KST. Lucas is deeply reflecting on having caused great pain and disappointment due to his wrong behavior, and we also feel responsible for our poor management of the artist. We once again deeply apologize for causing concern to many people, including fans, with Lucas's personal matters."

On the same day, Lucas also took to his personal Instagram to share a handwritten apology. The letter is written in Chinese and translated into Korean with the help of others in the caption, as mentioned by him.

He mentions that his past behavior was "irresponsible" and "clearly wrong" in the letter. He also apologized to company staff, members, broadcasting networks, firms, and fans for causing inconvenience.

Read Lucas' apology below (Translation taken from Soompi):

"This is Lucas. I apologize to those who were hurt by my wrong behavior. If you give me a chance, I would like to personally convey my words of apology. I also genuinely apologize to my fans, who have given me lots of love and support. While watching the situation during the past few days, I have looked back on my past behavior and sincerely reflected on it. Looking back on my past behavior, it was clearly wrong, and it was irresponsible behavior that betrayed the support that my fans have shown me for a long time. I would like to once again apologize to everyone who was disappointed by my actions. I will make sure that something like this does not occur again, and I will halt all of my scheduled activities to take time to reflect on myself. Lastly, I would like to apologize to the members, company staff, the many cooperative firms, and broadcasting personnel for causing an inconvenience. I sincerely apologize."

NCT-zens react to Lucas' scandal and apology

The NCT fandom remains divided over Lucas' scandal, while many are still pouring their love for him on social media.

The alleged ex-girlfriends had posted screenshots and photos as evidence on social media to prove their claims. However, fans believe the scandal is fake and created by sasaengs (obsessive fans who have stalker tendencies).

Many came forward as they noticed something being off in the evidence and started "debunking" it.

I MEAN THE FANS ARE DOING THEIR BEST TO CLEAN UP LUCAS SCANDAL BUT HIS MANAGEMENT, INSTEAD OF RELEASING A FREAKING STATEMENT ABOUT HOW FALSE THE SCANDAL IS, THEY REALLY DECIDED MAKE LUCAS DROP AN APOLOGY LETTER!!!!! SM is that the best ü can do? https://t.co/76JElBfKOT — Mark’s ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ (@wmelonsubak) August 25, 2021

Lucas' brother posted a picture of the sea on Instagram, offering support to Lucas. He captioned it with:

"Don't worry I'll be there for you and everything will be okay."

His Instagram post has made fans more clear on their stance of Lucas being framed for the scandal by anti-fans. Followers will have to wait longer for the company to release official information.

