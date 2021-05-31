Fans outraged after pictures of SHINee’s Taemin privately enlisting in the army make rounds

K-pop group SHINee’s youngest member, Taemin, will be enlisting in the army today as part of his mandatory military service.

Taemin, who debuted in 2008, is part of the K-pop supergroup Super M and a SHINee member. He is incredibly popular in the industry and is widely recognized as the “Idol’s Idol.” Taemin gained critical acclaim after his solo success and for his artistic vision with hits like “Move,” “Want,” and “Idea.”

When and where will Taemin be enlisting?

Taemin will officially enlist in the army on May 31st. Earlier this year, he applied for the army's music corps and was accepted. He will be going through six weeks of basic training before joining the army's music corps.

In light of the ongoing pandemic and to respect Taemin's personal decision, his location and time of enlistment have been kept private. There won't be any events surrounding his enlistment. He is scheduled to be discharged in November 2022.

Fans react to Taemin’s enlistment

In the early hours of May 31st, fans took to Twitter to bid farewell to the K-pop idol as they trended hashtags '#DearMyTAEMIN' and '#내존재의이유는_오직태민이라서' (The only reason for my existence is Taemin).

Some messages were sincere and contained heartfelt words from SHINee fans, wishing him a healthy return in the future. Other messages tried to cheer up the SHINee fanbase.

taemin, you know, i’m not worried at all about your enlistment because i know you will do amazingly well. so please go safely with peaceful mind, take this chance to get proper rest and gain a lot of friends and experiences. we will wait 🤍#DearMyTaemin pic.twitter.com/kGB9OM2GnW — ❄️ (@winterjonghyun) May 30, 2021

thank you for working so hard since debut, see you in 548 days, taem #DearMyTAEMIN pic.twitter.com/7g8CzQ2G6N — 𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐄♟ (@naegeroga) May 30, 2021

Now it’s official, serve well Taemin!

Gain a lot of new experiences, friends and make lots of good memories. Stay healthy and eat well. Until we’ll meet in November 2022 again ♡#DearMyTaemin pic.twitter.com/iK2oCnq0w1 — SHININ’ 💎🌙 (@SPoet04) May 31, 2021

Thank you for the inspiration and for the warmth. We will wait for you with open arms ♡#DearMyTAEMIN pic.twitter.com/q2jbw4mQJ8 — karolinames🌙🛸 (@Little_Freak_K) May 30, 2021

Fans outraged after seeing pictures of Taemin enlisting

1st pic said op’s bf is enlisting today alongside tm and they said there are many women (fangirls?) at the venue. kshawols also heard abt it n they’re upset hearing there are many fans who are going to nonsan in this situation.. pic.twitter.com/hguMhS67pT — Waiting For (@redlightaem) May 31, 2021

Before his enlistment, his agency, SM Entertainment, did not disclose the venue or schedule of his enlistment. They cited Taemin's wish to enlist quietly. However, on the day of his enlistment, pictures of the idol at the military base started floating around on social media.

Korean and international fans expressed their anger at this situation. Many requested the fanbase not to circulate Taemin’s enlistment pictures taken by fan sites and abide by the artist's wishes.

taemin said he wanted private enlistment and fans should respect that. it's his personal life you all have no business going against his wishes by arriving at the venue and putting him through an unwanted/uncomfortable moment — juli 🐝 (@summertaemin) May 31, 2021

this is crazy... apparently there were fans busy taking photos to the point where taemin's car was stuck out and couldn't enter for 5 minutes? https://t.co/0r3nWmAuMi — kath ୧('ㅂ')୨ (@adoraonyu) May 31, 2021

Sorry I don't share pics of Taemin's enlistment because he wanted it was private so I respect that #SHINee #Taemin — Karine, I'm home (@shangrilath) May 31, 2021

this wasn’t just a “sm said they wanted a private enlistment” no taemin himself REQUESTED a private enlistment. and the fact there are people sharing and reposting photos of it shows that they don’t care at all. — m ♤ (@taemwoI) May 31, 2021

all these big accounts posting photos from taemin’s enlistment knowing he said he wanted it to be private isn’t sitting right with me… — ⁷⁷lauren⁶ᵛ⁶ (@bratztaem) May 31, 2021

taemin wanted this to be private and it looks like the opposite is happening :( why take photos??? Why rush the car?? Why block the car from getting in?? 😖 — emmy | 💎💎💎💎💎 (@shaw0lMVP) May 31, 2021

stop sharing the pictures oh my god!!! the official enlistment article said “[SM] refused to share either the location or time, per Taemin’s request to enlist in privacy” PER TAEMIN’S REQUEST. he wanted to enlist privately!!!! it’s his life, his private moment — 🌻 (@liIactaemin) May 31, 2021

In related news, SHINee members Taemin and Key guest-starred in MBC’s “I Live Alone” on May 28th. The duo enjoyed a meal together while chatting about their debut years in the industry and Taemin's upcoming enlistment.