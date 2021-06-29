"Give us Red Velvet" say fans after SM announces NCT lineup, NCT Hollywood 

The SM Congress 2021 did not include any information about the girl group Red Velvet, and fans were not happy. Especially in the face of announcements regarding NCT Hollywood.

SM Entertainment did announce, at the beginning of June, that Red Velvet is working on a comeback album. However, fans are not certain that SM might be able to give them the album anytime soon. There were no updates regarding Red Velvet's comeback album at the SM Congress.

Fans want Red Velvet Comeback, not NCT Hollywood

This is also what forced fans to take to Twitter to express their frustration and sadness. While some are asking for news related to Red Velvet's comeback, many are also asking for better treatment of the stars.

Some fans also expressed that they have been quite patient all this while, but SM has not made much of an effort in regards to Red Velvet. One fan even pointed out that waiting longer could push them towards violence.

A few also mentioned that while they loved all of SM's acts, they might abandon the agency's other acts if the agency doesn't give them their "queens" back. Some fans also noticed that Red Velvet got a total of just 15 seconds in a promotional video for SM Entertainment.

Also read: SM Entertainment announces huge plans for NCT Hollywood, but fans don't want any part of it

Fans believed that this signified the place that Red Velvet holds in the agency.

Come on SM, it's been 7 years. We want @RVsmtown to get better treatments such as long preorder, MV ads, variety shows appearance, more YT contents, properly stocked albums, and good promotion in Korea & internationally!



GIVE US RED VELVET#RVOurPride #레드벨벳 pic.twitter.com/IgGo73GsVt — Red Velvet Stats 안녕 (@RedVelvetStats) June 29, 2021

Damn you Sm, I love your groups, but I won't love you if you don't give us Red Velvet.#레드벨벳 #RVOurPride #RedVelvet pic.twitter.com/pOkTVOHqMA — highskiess (@Highskies707) June 29, 2021

Red Velvet comes knocking on SM doors for giving them only 15s in an hour long promotion vid #레드벨벳 #RedVelvet_is_Love pic.twitter.com/vUeGD6ZWZl — 0805/0801 (@arctic_212) June 29, 2021

GIVE US RED VELVET! WE WANT TO SEE THEM BEING TOGETHER AGAIN 🥺#RVOurPride #레드벨벳 pic.twitter.com/kU3FzDcanJ — j' (@wenhyunie) June 29, 2021

"red velvet music, proper korean & western promotion, variety show appearance, yt contents, stocked albums, 1month pre order, long cb promotional schedule and more"



we want these not kwangya...



GIVE US RED VELVET#RVOurPride#RedVelvet #레드벨벳 @RVsmtown pic.twitter.com/GOHvWecwTu — yerm | kinda ia (@bubublossom) June 29, 2021

When was Red Velvet's last performance together?

One might wonder if it has really been that long since the Red Velvet released their last work or performed together. The act last released Psycho in December 2019 and the five members, Joy, Wendy, Irene, Seulgi, and Yeri, performed together at the ReVe Festival Finale.

Since then, the group has faced many issues. Wendy was injured while rehearsing for SBS Gayo Daejeon in 2019. In 2020, Irene was involved in a controversy after a stylist posted about an idol whose attitude was rude.

Initially, netizens did not know who the stylist was talking about. The stylist only used initials in her post. However, speculation was rife that it was indeed Irene who was being talked about in the post.

She also admitted to the same after sharing an apology post. After all of these controversies, the fans believe that it is time SM paid attention to Red Velvet.

When is Red Velvet's comeback?

Red Velvet's comeback, according to SM's statement, is scheduled for August 2021. The agency said in a statement: "Red Velvet are currently preparing a new album with a comeback in August as their goal. Please anticipate it a lot."

Meanwhile, band members Wendy and Joy made their solo debuts in 2020. Wendy with Like Water and Joy with Hello.

Also read: Stray Kids Hyunjin makes comeback after bullying controversy, fans in tears after watching mv

Edited by Gautham Balaji