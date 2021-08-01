Where to watch Mark Ronson's "Watch the Sound" documentary? Streaming details and more

After pop-superstar Billie Eilish’s documentary on Apple TV+, Oscar and Grammy-winning music producer and songwriter Mark Ronson brought his docu-series on the Cupertino tech giant’s platform. The six-part documentary series, titled “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson,” dropped on July 30th.

Ronson’s series will explore the technicalities and even legalities of the music production process in the modern industry. The documentary is also expected to delve into the artist’s procedures in making music and what techniques inspire or influence them.

Mark Ronson will act as the host, narrator and interviewer in the series and will be accompanied by renowned names in the music industry. These artists include Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Charli XCX and more.

How to watch Mark Ronson’s “Watch the Sound” documentary:

“Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” premieres on July 30th at Apple TV+ streaming service. The tech giant’s streaming service costs $5 per month. However, Apple is providing free 1-year access to the service upon purchase of some select devices.

The docu-series is directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, Mark Monroe and Jason Zeldes. Mark Ronson, meanwhile, serves as an executive producer on the series.

All episodes are currently available to watch on the Apple TV+ website or app. However, it must be noted that viewers would need compatible Apple devices to stream Watch the Sound.

Episode Details:

“Watch the Sound” will have six episodes.

In the trailer for the documentary, Mark Ronson says,

"I’ve always been obsessed with how things sound. It’s the difference between a great song and an iconic recording."

Titles: Episode 1 (Auto-Tune), Episode 2 (Sampling), Episode 3 (Reverb), Episode 4 (Synthesizers), Episode 5 (Drum-machines) and Episode 6 (Distortion).

The first episode will showcase Auto-tune, the musical accident which turned into a very relevant trend in the modern music industry. It will also include the conversation and opinions of stars like T-Pain and Charli XCX.

The next episode will contain debate and discussion, with Beatles legend Paul McCartney and DJ Premier, on whether sampling music is tribute/homage or theft. According to the official Apple TV+ page, Episode 3 will portray “Mark’s emotional journey with Reverb.”

Episode 4 will celebrate Synthesizers, while Episode 5 will have Mark Ronson, Questlove and Too $hort exploring the influence of drum machines in hip-hop.

The finale episode (6) will have Ronson and Santigold talk about Distortion.

Vernon Reid and Mark Ronson in “Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson,” now streaming on Apple TV+. (Image via: Apple TV+/Apple Inc.)

Apple TV Plus’ previous hit music documentary, Billie Eilish’s The World’s a Little Blurry, sits at a respectable Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%. Mark Ronson’s documentary is expected to gain similar numbers.

Furthermore, Apple’s “Pro” lineup devices are primarily targeted towards the entertainment industry. This potentially means that several music enthusiasts and producers are already subscribed to Apple TV+, which could help “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” garner more views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji