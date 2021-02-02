Twitter trolls Charli D'Amelio after she mistakes hashtag meant for Charli XCX to be about her

In a major gaffe, TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio was recently left embarrassed after she mistook a hashtag meant for music artist Charlotte Aitchison, aka Charli XCX, to be about herself!
The 16-year-old TikToker took to Twitter to thank fans for trending the hashtag #hereforcharli in a tweet which has since been deleted.
However, contrary to what she thought, the hashtag was actually dedicated to Charli XCX, who was mourning the loss of her close friend and fellow artist Sophie:
This automatically made her message awkward. Charli D'Amelio has now deleted the tweet to avoid any more such misunderstandings.
However, fans of Charli XCX were not happy as they trolled her for trying to hijack their original hashtag. They were joined by a majority of Twitter users who poked fun at her recent gaffe.
Charli D'Amelio and Charli XCX fans clash on Twitter
The tragic death of acclaimed Scottish musician and record producer Sophie sent shockwaves throughout the music industry recently, and fans took to social media to offer tributes to the revolutionary musician.
Fans of Charli XCX also displayed an outpour of support on Twitter, which resulted in the hashtag #HereForCharli trending worldwide.
However, fans of Charli D'Amelio immediately assumed that this was directed towards their TikTok idol and seemingly jumped onto the bandwagon, without any prior verification:
As Charli XCX fans raged about their younger counterparts usurping their hashtag, Charli D'Amelio's fans clapped back by claiming that the hashtag was originally meant for the TikTok star:
As a whole new battle of the hashtags ensued online, fans duked it out on Twitter, with a majority trolling Charli D'Amelio in the process:
With Charli D'Amelio's fans justifying their decision to trend the hashtag, it looks like the fan feud is only just heating up.
While neither Charli D'Amelio nor Charli XCX have commented on the situation, the former will certainly be looking to erase this goof-up from her mind as quickly as possible.
However, at the end of the day, what needs to be kept in mind is the original purpose of the hashtag, which was to extend support for the loss of a beloved member of the music community.
Published 02 Feb 2021, 09:15 IST