"I have to put my foot down": Charli D'Amelio shuts down allegations about her parents "using" her

TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio recently responded to "hurtful" allegations being leveled against her parents, who are being accused of using her fame to further their political ambitions.

The 16-year-old TikTok star responded to a viral TikTok where the user alleged that Charli is being forced to post regularly by her father, who previously ran for office as a Republican.

YouTuber DefNoodles took to Twitter to provide a detailed account of the developments:

The TikTok alleges Marc D’Amelio is using Charli and Dixie since he ran for office as a Republican in Connecticut. It also alleges Charli went to the Bahamas to end her life. No evidence is provided for any of these or other claims. pic.twitter.com/1HJLFRPrR4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021

The TikTok user made shocking and unverified claims about Marc D'Amelio abusing Charli, alleging that she went to The Bahamas to end her life.

The TikTok alleges that Marc D’Amelio abuses Charli. No evidence is ever provided to support any of these claims. pic.twitter.com/9Y635EFw2h — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021

The allegations have been presented in the form of a series of questions, which soon led to intense speculation online.

Considering the severity of these accusations, Charli D'Amelio was quick to shut down these rumors and came out in full support of her parents.

Stating that her family has never taken advantage of her, Charli revealed that they care about her mental health more than anything. Moreover, she urged fans not to spread malicious lies and rumors about her and her family.

Charli D'Amelio shuts down rumors of being abused by her parents

The D'Amelios are a popular family of influencers comprising Marc, his wife Heidi and their star kids, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio.

As a result of the immense popularity their daughters command today, the family is always in the spotlight.

However, ever since the family dinner controversy, public opinion against the D'Amelios has been divided, with several users highlighting Marc's Republican affiliation. The family even received backlash when Dixie recently decided to delete her Twitter account.

As a result, the recent viral TikTok ended up exacerbating the prevailing dissent online, with several users calling out Marc D'Amelio for allegedly mistreating his younger daughter, Charli.

In light of these unverified allegations and Charli's response, Twitter was soon abuzz with reactions as fans slammed the toxic nature of TikTok.

This also led to rumors of Charli D'Amelio quitting TikTok and social media in general, leading to concern among her fans:

@charlidamelio are you quitting? I heard some things. And I wanted to say. We all love you char! It will be okay! Please do get help if you need it. We love you! — Hannah (@Hannah96106442) January 18, 2021

Are you really quitting Charli? — Janyah (@Janyah46361866) January 18, 2021

@charlidamelio I saw a tweet that u are quitting cause of the hate is that true? — 💕 (@candychxr) January 17, 2021

With Charli D'Amelio shutting down rumors of her parents' alleged mistreatment of her, fans will be hoping that this doesn't end up taking a toll on her well-being as rumors of her quitting social media continue to run amok online.