Who are Willie Nelson's wives and children? All about his family, as they feature on music icon's latest album

Legendary country singer, Willie Nelson, released a new album titled The Willie Nelson Family on Friday, November 19, 2021. The album is a collaborative project with his sons Lucas and Micah, daughters Paula and Amy, and his sister Bobbie.

The group is already known for performing in Willie Nelson’s touring band, "The Family." While his sister plays as the pianist of the band, his children occasionally join him onstage for group performances. The cover of the album features the 88-year-old singer, his sister, and four of his eight children.

The album revolves around spiritual tunes, with originals like Kneel at the Feet of Jesus and Family Bible, as well as classic covers such as Hank Williams’ I Saw The Light and C. Austin Miles’ In the Garden.

The short 12-track album contains just over 30 minutes of music and was recorded at Pedernales Studios in Texas. Although the Grammy Award winner has previously featured family members in his songs, this is the first time he has brought the group together for a single project.

Willie Nelson was born to parents Ira Doyle Nelson and Myrle Marie on April 29, 1933 in Abbott, Texas. His mother reportedly left shortly after his birth and his father also moved away after re-marrying, leaving behind Willie and his sister Bobbie.

The Nelson siblings were raised by their grandparents, who taught music in Arkansas and helped the brother-sister duo develop an interest in the field. Willie and Bobbie began singing gospel songs in the church choir and the former went on to become one of the most influential names in the country music industry.

The Funny How Time Slips Away singer married Martha Matthews in 1952. He shares three children with his first wife, daughters Lana and Suzie, and son, Willie Hugh Nelson Jr. aka Billy. Willie Nelson and Martha Matthews ended up parting ways in 1962.

However, the singer continued to remain close to his children. His eldest child, Lana Nelson, is an actress and fashion designer. She is recognized for her work in films like Red Headed Stranger and King of Luck. She often appears on her father’s social media, supporting his music career and other ventures.

Willie Nelson’s second child, Suzie, is an author and radio show host. She appears on the musician’s Willie’s Roadhouse show on Sirius XM for Suzie’s Gospel Hour. She has also penned an autobiography titled Heart Worn Memories: A Daughter’s Personal Biography of Willie Nelson, as a tribute to her father.

Unfortunately, the country icon’s third child, Billy, passed away in 1991. He was just 33 at the time of his death and his untimely demise left Willie completely devastated.

The Pretty Paper hitmaker married his second wife, singer Shirley Collie, in 1963. However, the couple parted ways in 1971.

Willie and his third wife, Connie, had another daughter, Amy Nee Nelson. Both Paula and Amy grew up to inherit their father’s music talents.

Paula Nelson currently works as a music artist and disc jockey. She is known for contributing to the track Have You Ever Seen the Rain from HBO’s Big Little Lies. Paula and Amy also accompany their father on his tours and often share the stage with him during concerts.

Willie Nelson divorced Connie Koepke in 1988 and married his fourth wife, Annie D’ Angelo, in 1991. The pair share two children together, sons Lukas Autry and Jacob Micah. Lukas and Micah both grew up to become musicians, and often support their father in his musical endeavors.

Lukas serves as the frontman to the band Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real and is also known for being one of the writers and producers behind A Star is Born soundtrack. He also appeared in the film, as the lead guitarist for Bradley Cooper’s character.

Meanwhile, Micah is also known for playing music for his father and brother. He serves as a contributor to musical projects like Insects vs. Robots and tours with singer Neil Young.

Willie Nelson also has another daughter named Renee with an old friend, Mary Haney. He came to know about his estranged daughter in 2012 after meeting his friend on a movie set several years after their brief relationship:

“I have an old, dear friend Mary Haney, who I’d lost touch with but recently met again after decades. Turns out Mary and I had a child together called Renee. It also turns out Renee has a daughter, Noelle, who has a daughter, Jordan, who I am happy to now call my great-granddaughter.”

Despite having different mothers, the Nelson siblings reportedly stay in touch and share an amicable bond with each other. They also come together to support their father on every occasion.

