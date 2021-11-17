Is Mike Tyson still alive? Death rumors explained as psychedelic toad venom story sends internet into a tizzy

Former boxing world champion Mike Tyson is trending on Twitter after claiming to have “died” from consuming psychedelic toad venom. Though the effects were brutal and life-changing, the 55-year-old admitted to having done it several dozen times more.

Mike Tyson said he "tripped on toad,” a Mexican amphibian famously called the Sonoran Desert Toad. While detailing the first time he consumed the “toad,” Tyson claimed he “died during his first trip.”

The heavyweight boxer opened up about his experience at Wonderland, a conference on psychedelics, microdosing, and medicine held in Miami. He was featured as one of the key speakers alongside former LA Lakers basketball player Lamar Odom.

The conference took place on November 8 and 9 at The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Mike Tyson’s toad venom experience explained

While present at the conference, 'Iron Mike' spoke about his experience with psychedelics and its effects on him. He stated:

“In my trips I’ve seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep. The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date.”

Toad venom has historically been used as healing medicine. The toads live underground for seven months, but when active, their venom can be inhaled to induce a short “trip.”

The boxer discovered toad venom four years ago when he was 100 pounds overweight. At the time, he also admitted to consuming drugs and alcohol. Mike Tyson explained that he heard about “toad venom” from a friend and has been endorsing it since then.

Speaking about the reasons behind consuming the venom, Mike Tyson said:

“I did it as a dare. I was doing heavy drugs like cocaine, so why not? It’s another dimension. Before I did the toad, I was a wreck. The toughest opponent I ever faced was myself. I had low self-esteem. People with big egos often have low self-esteem. We use our ego to subsidize that. The toad strips the ego.”

He also admitted having taken the toad venom 52 more times since. He claimed to have lost 100 pounds since then in just three months and began boxing again. His broken relationship with his wife and children was resolved as well.

Mike Tyson also revealed that he restarted boxing after his toad venom experience. He stated:

“It has made me more creative and helps me focus. I’m more present as a businessman and entrepreneur. People see the difference. It speaks for itself. If you knew me in 1989 you knew a different person. My mind isn’t sophisticated enough to fathom what happened, but life has improved."

He continued:

"The toad’s whole purpose is to reach your highest potential. I look at the world differently. We’re all the same. Everything is love.”

Tyson is now an advocate for psychedelics and promotes it across the States.

