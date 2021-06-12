Twitter responds with hilarious memes after Lamar Odom knocks out Aaron Carter in  second round

Deemed "the strangest fight of the century," Twitter users went into a frenzy after hearing that Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom went head-to-head in a boxing match on June 11th, with the former getting knocked out too early.

Aaron Carter is a former musician, as well as a famous teen pop sensation. He is known for being the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

Lamar Odom is a 41-year-old professional basketball player who has previously won two NBA championships while with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2015, the athlete suffered from multiple health conditions and addictions.

Lamar Odom knocks out Aaron Carter

In a boxing match that only lasted two rounds, the unlikely opponents ended the fight early as Aaron Carter was knocked out.

The fight took place at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ, and commenced at 9 PM EST. Fans were able to stream it on Fite TV PPV for $29.99.

Towering at 6'10, Lamar Odom powered over the former pop star, who stands at 6'0.

Ultimately, the professional basketball player won the fight, but fans were still perplexed as to how this fight came together in the first place.

Aaron Carter wants no more! Lamar Odom wins in the second round of our #CelebrityBoxing Main Event!



PPV: https://t.co/Y5CALKKtmw pic.twitter.com/trXIjiasB1 — FITE (@FiteTV) June 12, 2021

Fans troll Lamar Odom vs Aaron Carter fight

Fans took to Twitter to express how they felt about the fight between the athlete and the singer.

Many were confused about how the two were chosen to fight each other. The public openly viewed it as an odd pairing, and to others, it was "the strangest fight of the century."

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Carter was inevitably trolled after being knocked out by Lamar Odom in the second round.

Aaron Carter is like 160 lbs and Lamar Odom is 6’10 who allowed them to fight each other — JC (@JC_Robby) June 12, 2021

Hey #AaronCarter, Dancing with the Stars called... they want their choreography back.

He was twirling around like a ballerina in that ring. 💃

"You got knocked the F*CK out"! 🤣🤪🤣 pic.twitter.com/9tFhNN3YJV — Master of Wit (@Mastadisasta8) June 12, 2021

On a night when pro wrestling is on a boxing match between Aaron Carter and Lamar Odom was the most absurd thing to watch. 🤣 #SmackDown #AEWDynamite — Mikey Bats (@MikeJBknows) June 12, 2021

I did bro. Aaron Carter hit the Twirl 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xTqdskeNly — 🥶| TyPoTooCold |🥶 (@TyCoTooCold) June 12, 2021

Aaron Carter got his ass beat? LMAOOO — ً (@mulaspice) June 12, 2021

"Aaron Carter with a spin move" 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1CK4rpnpNw — Alex Puetz (Pittz) (@Alex_Puetz1) June 12, 2021

Of all the WTF moments in these modern times, I’d have to say Aaron Carter fighting Lamar Odem has got to be the strangest. pic.twitter.com/m4im2qchQ7 — Kelly Sullivan (@Kellsthoughts7) June 12, 2021

Lamar Odom just whooped Aaron Carter's ass, this shit better than the Floyd and Logan Paul fight. 😂 — Maserati Maine 🕊 (@maserati_maine) June 12, 2021

Aaron carter out here breakdancing — mike ly (@mike_ly2010) June 12, 2021

As the fight between the unlikely pairing has come to an end, Aaron Carter and his fiancee have privated their Instagram accounts due to an unseen number of trolling fans.

