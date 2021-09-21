5 lesser-known outrageous things Mike Tyson has done

Mike Tyson is perhaps one of, if not the most, popular athletes in the world. Having ascended to the top of the combat sports food chain, 'Iron Mike' is a household name. What's more, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' has been in the public eye since the very start of his career. He fought his way to heavyweight boxing glory at the tender age of 20 years and four months.

Most of his antics have been appreciated by the fans. However, there have been many instances where he has found himself in trouble.

His life, inside and outside the squared circle, has been nothing short of a movie. Tyson has starred in video games and the big screen. He has also spent a significant amount of time in prison. Behind the successful boxer is a highly complex individual.

As part of his journey to becoming a better person, Mike Tyson has been candid about a myriad of transgressions from his past. However, countless facets of the heavyweight kingpin's life are mentioned only in hushed tones. In this article, we look at a few lesser-known instances when Mike Tyson lived up to his moniker of 'The Baddest Man on the Planet'.

#5. Mike Tyson knocked out a garbage man

Associating Mike Tyson with fighting sanitation workers is a difficult task. However, it is no surprise that a garbage man found himself at the mercy of Mike Tyson after what he did.

He was seen dumping a crate carrying the remains of Mike Tyson's favorite pigeon, Julius, into the trash. Tyson ran to Julius' aid and floored the sanitation worker with his notorious right hand.

Regarding the incident, Tyson said:

“I rushed him and caught him flush on the temple with a titanic right hand! He was out cold, convulsing on the floor like an infantile r***rd,” said Mike Tyson about his encounter with the binman.

Mike Tyson's affinity towards pigeons has been well-documented. While the sanitation worker may not have appreciated it, the fact that Mike Tyson would go to such lengths to save his feathery friend is heartwarming, to say the least.

