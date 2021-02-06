Mike Tyson aged 12: How he looked and how strong was his punch?

Mike Tyson was just 18 when he kicked-off his career as a professional boxer. Within two years, 'Iron' Mike became the youngest heavyweight champion of the world in 1986.

Tyson's former coach, Teddy Atlas, has been vocal about the specimen that Mike was at merely 12 years of age. When 'Iron' Mike stepped foot in the boxing gym for the first time, he sparred against a 27-year-old professional fighter. This was because Tyson's physical traits did not match any of the opponents in his age group.

Before achieving stardom, Mike Tyson endured a very rough childhood. There are many instances of Mike Tyson talking about the many times he was bullied as a kid. The frustration and mental pressure turned Tyson into an aggressive kid. By the time he was 13-years-old, Mike Tyson had been arrested 38 times. Boxing was the outlet Tyson chose to divert all his energy.

According to Teddy Atlas, Mike Tyson was the best puncher he had ever trained with. He quickly adapted to the technique of making his opponents miss and catching them clean with a counter punch.

Tyson weighed 190 pounds and had not an ounce of fat on his body at that time. He showcased his punching power as he knocked adult professional fighters to impress his boxing mentor Cus D'Amato. At 15 years of age, Mike competed in the Junior Olympic games for the first time. He won the National Amateur Boxing Crown the very next year.

How did Mike Tyson make his way to the top of the heavyweight division?

Mike Tyson was featured on the cover of the magazine Kid Dynamite's 1981 edition for his performance at the Junior Olympic Games. He made his professional boxing debut almost four years later and defeated Hector Mercedez in the very first round of the fight.

This TKO was heard by the entire boxing world as Mike Tyson went on a demolition of the heavyweight division. In 1986, Tyson fought the legendary Trevor Berbick and added the World Boxing Council heavyweight championship to his resume.

Mike Tyson won 50 of 56 fights in his career. Out of these, 44 victories came via knockouts. His performances inside the ring rightfully earned him the title of the 'baddest man on the planet'.