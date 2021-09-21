SHINee's Key drops stunning album concepts for BAD LOVE: Toy set, 80s space ray gun & more

SHINee Key's solo return with 'BAD LOVE' is creating the right kind of buzz on social media. The SM idol dropped previews of his 1st mini album on September 20.

'BAD LOVE' comes in four versions - a Space Ray Gun version, a Box Set version, a Booklet Version and a Tape version. All four versions have an overarching theme of a retro sci-fi game or movie, but offer different things across the board.

Key's 'BAD LOVE' album preview details

Previously on his Vlive for 'Hate That...' Key revealed that he's going for a concept that will shock people, something that's never been seen before. Through the teasers released later, they have confirmed Key's statements.

'Hate That...' is a collaboration with SNSD's Taeyeon and is a pre-release song for 'BAD LOVE'. The song performed incredibly well, as both the singers' vocals created a mesmerizing harmony.

After keeping things under wraps, Key released 'BAD LOVE' details and it has fans all excited because of the extraordinary concept.

First on the list is 'Space Ray Gun Version', or 'Photo Book Vers. A.' It goes deep into the comic black-and-white sci-fi vibes of the 80s. We see Key named as himself here and is most probably a space agent who kills aliens and protects Earth.

This version includes - A photobook, a CD, a folded lyrics paper, and one random postcard, photocard and poster each.

The second version, the most expensive one in the lot, is the Box Set Version. It offers a complete look at the four characters in Key's storyline for 'BAD LOVE'. Made similar to a game collectible box from the 80s or 90s, this version comes with multiple things.

Along with the basic photo book, CD and folded lyrics paper, it includes one out of three versions of a collector card set (5 cards inside). Other assortments include a graphic card set (5 cards in total), a folded poster and a rolled poster.

In addition to these, it also offers 500 limited bonus stickers in the card sets added randomly.

The third version focuses on his blue and green concept, full of modern sci-fi esthetics. It includes two covers, two stickers, one photobook, a folded poster, a photocard, a poster and CD each along with a postcard and folded lyrics papers.

The last version is a cassette or 'Tape Version'. Rather than a vinyl (that most K-pop idols are going for currently), Key stuck to his semi-retro concept and chose a cassette.

The design is monochromatic and features the space ray gun as its star. Along with the cassette cover, it only includes a lyrics paper and one poster.

Fans are falling in love with the multiple options and the multiple concepts Key's 'BAD LOVE' gives.

Meanwhile, the 'Hate That...' singer has released his solo Beyond LIVE concert details. Titled 'GROKS IN THE KEYLAND', the concert will be broadcast live on September 26, 3 PM.

'BAD LOVE' will be released a day later, on September 27, 6 PM KST. Fans can expect certain spoilers at his solo concert too.

