Key and TAEYEON reveal spoilers and unleash their chaotic selves in "Hate That..." comeback live

SHINee's Key and SNSD's Taeyeon's iconic collaboration Hate That... was finally released today, August 30 at 6:00 pm KST.
Shawols waited with bated breath as Key's pre-release single Hate That... was his first solo release in two years. His last release was solo album I Wanna Be, a repackaged album that was released in March 2019.
The iconic duo took to Vlive today to hold their comeback showcase and spilled several beans ranging from some spoilers to the behind-the-scenes footage of the song. The chaotic synergy shared by them made fans trend #Keyisback on Twitter.
Key and Taeyeon reveal behind-the-scenes of Hate That...
The 40-minutes comeback show started with a blonde-haired Key and his cute Hello. He was joined by Taeyeon in the next couple of minutes and the entire show reminded fans of the chaotic sibling's energy.
Let's jump on to the things that the duo revealed, which ideally shouldn't be revealed.
Revealing his mini-album release date and more details
An album's release is something K-pop idols keep in wraps to increase fans' excitement. But not Key. The 2nd gen idol revealed that his mini-album will be released after his Beyond LIVE concert, which is coming around on September 27, 2021.
Key also shared the concept of the album, calling it "bad" and revealed that it will have an 80s, 90s retro vibe. It will also be of mala flavor, while sharing that it's something that is in trend these days and that he had the desire to try that concept.
Along with that, he also said that he'll end up spoiling the mini-album for his fans on Beyond LIVE!
Revealing endorsement deal TMI like a boss
Key and Taeyeon recently became ambassadors for the K-beauty brand, Olive Young. In the Vlive, Key revealed that the duo received multiple offers from other brands, but they always fell apart because of their company's rates being too high. As soon as the idol shared this, Taeyeon exclaimed that it's TMI (too much information).
Kim Siblings' chaotic energy
As the 40-minute comeback show neared its end, Taeyeon gestured to take a leave. However, neither Taeyeon nor Key wanted to end the live! Their expression after realizing they had to leave has left many fans in splits.
Also, don't forget the fun things they did when Taeyeon joined the live!
They also talked about their poster making behind-the-scenes, sharing a fun incident.
Below are some more fun incidents and preferences shared by Key and Taeyeon during their live show:
And finally,
Check out Key and Taeyeon's emotional, high-hitting song Hate That... below:
