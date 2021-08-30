Key and TAEYEON reveal spoilers and unleash their chaotic selves in "Hate That..." comeback live

SHINee's Key and SNSD's Taeyeon's iconic collaboration Hate That... was finally released today, August 30 at 6:00 pm KST.

Shawols waited with bated breath as Key's pre-release single Hate That... was his first solo release in two years. His last release was solo album I Wanna Be, a repackaged album that was released in March 2019.

The iconic duo took to Vlive today to hold their comeback showcase and spilled several beans ranging from some spoilers to the behind-the-scenes footage of the song. The chaotic synergy shared by them made fans trend #Keyisback on Twitter.

Key and Taeyeon reveal behind-the-scenes of Hate That...

The 40-minutes comeback show started with a blonde-haired Key and his cute Hello. He was joined by Taeyeon in the next couple of minutes and the entire show reminded fans of the chaotic sibling's energy.

Let's jump on to the things that the duo revealed, which ideally shouldn't be revealed.

Revealing his mini-album release date and more details

An album's release is something K-pop idols keep in wraps to increase fans' excitement. But not Key. The 2nd gen idol revealed that his mini-album will be released after his Beyond LIVE concert, which is coming around on September 27, 2021.

Kibum will be doing beyond live!!!!!!! He said the articles will be out tomorrow!! He's still finalising the setlist #KEY_HateThat — forever❣️// #HateThat (@Z0EYYY) August 30, 2021

Key also shared the concept of the album, calling it "bad" and revealed that it will have an 80s, 90s retro vibe. It will also be of mala flavor, while sharing that it's something that is in trend these days and that he had the desire to try that concept.

Along with that, he also said that he'll end up spoiling the mini-album for his fans on Beyond LIVE!

Revealing endorsement deal TMI like a boss

Key and Taeyeon recently became ambassadors for the K-beauty brand, Olive Young. In the Vlive, Key revealed that the duo received multiple offers from other brands, but they always fell apart because of their company's rates being too high. As soon as the idol shared this, Taeyeon exclaimed that it's TMI (too much information).

lmao Kibum said apart from olive young they (Kibum and Taeyeon) had many other offers that came in but the company's rates were too high so they couldn't reach the final stage and Taeyeon said that's TMI 😂 #KEY_HateThat — forever❣️// #HateThat (@Z0EYYY) August 30, 2021

Kim Siblings' chaotic energy

As the 40-minute comeback show neared its end, Taeyeon gestured to take a leave. However, neither Taeyeon nor Key wanted to end the live! Their expression after realizing they had to leave has left many fans in splits.

key and taeyeon are a whole comedy show pic.twitter.com/GHE8Try3Tr — bee (@taengab) August 30, 2021

Also, don't forget the fun things they did when Taeyeon joined the live!

They also talked about their poster making behind-the-scenes, sharing a fun incident.

Kibum said that it was really hard to take this picture because they had to adjust their position and make sure both don't look to dark or too bright and kibum was like 'noona you try to go in front a little' etc ㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/Smem4p4BIq — 💡 (@iheartshinee__) August 30, 2021

Below are some more fun incidents and preferences shared by Key and Taeyeon during their live show:

Kibum said that they are not doing music shows because Kibum needs to prepare for his mini album. — 💡 (@iheartshinee__) August 30, 2021

Kibum said that 'Hate that...'s original was supposed to be 'Hate that you're happy' but he decided that they should just shorten it to 'Hate that...' — 💡 (@iheartshinee__) August 30, 2021

Kibum said that he has done the filming for his mini album jacket images and it was something that he really wanted to do for a long time and it fits the current trend too. He recorded a lot of things. He hasn't filmed for his MV yet. — 💡 (@iheartshinee__) August 30, 2021

And finally,

KIBUM MINI ALBUM COME BACK ON

27TH SEPTEMBER MONDAY

after his birthday



and beyond live is before that. — 💡 (@iheartshinee__) August 30, 2021

Check out Key and Taeyeon's emotional, high-hitting song Hate That... below:

Read more: SHINee promise 2021 version of "View," how will it be different from Jonghyun-penned original?

Edited by R. Elahi